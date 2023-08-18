Overwatch dev shares shocking stats to show just how hard Legendary Story Missions are

Many fans and players expressed frustration with the way Blizzard went about releasing PvE content in Overwatch 2, and while some have continued to share disappointment in what Story Missions have to offer, there’s one thing that everyone can agree on—Legendary difficulty is almost impossibly hard.

Almost immediately following the release of season six last week, numerous streamers dove into Story Missions to try to be among the first players to complete the exceptional challenge that is successfully finishing all of the Story Missions on Legendary difficulty, and the task was every bit as tough as we expected.

New Director's Take is live. Looking at the launch of Invasion, Illari, Flashpoint and our release on Steam. https://t.co/mHMDpoUPX7 — Aaron Keller (@aaronkellerOW) August 18, 2023

Following game director Aaron Keller’s Dev Take blog post today, we now know exactly how difficult it is though. Sharing his thoughts on the Story Missions and Legendary difficulty, Keller pointed out that the success rate of Gothenburg and Toronto on Legendary was 1.6 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

“These missions on Legendary are hard. Super hard,” he said. “Most people can’t complete them at this difficulty, and those that did had to devise custom strategies and team comps to get past the hardest encounters. If you’re a content creator who completed Legendary and you’re reading this post, pat yourself on the back. You were great entertainment! … We feel like we learned something with the level of difficulty and are excited to apply and expand on it for future Co-op content.”

There admittedly were a couple of bugs that made it so some streamers, like Seagull, Flats, Emongg, and KarQ, had to give the missions a few more tries than they otherwise might have, but it doesn’t take away from just how tricky these missions are.

For starters, not every player is even attempting Story Missions on Legendary, and on the Toronto mission, the success rate translates to something like one win in every 140-plus tries. That number of tries for a successful attempt is comparable to what you might expect from a guild progressing on the penultimate boss in a Mythic World of Warcraft raid.

So just in case you hadn’t tried Legendary yet and were considering trying, make sure to study up, prepare accordingly, and most of all, be ready to fail—a lot.

