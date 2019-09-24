Overwatch bug allows Doomfist to “stun” Orisa with Rocket Punch even when she’s fortified

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Overwatch players have reported that a new bug has surfaced between Doomfist’s Rocket Punch and Orisa’s Fortify ability.

Orisa’s Fortify ability is supposed to grant the player immunity from all crowd control and movement-impairing effects, while giving a bit of damage reduction as well. But a bug is allowing Doomfist’s Rocket Punch to “stun” Orisa even with Fortify active on the player.

r/Competitiveoverwatch – Doomfist can still “stun” Orisa’s movement when she is fortified with rocket punch. [Demonstration GIF] A place for in-depth discussions of Competitive Overwatch™ (the team-based shooter from Blizzard Entertainment). Find detailed discussion of meta, esports and events as well as guides, advice, and tips that go beyond the basics.

In the GIF above, you can see that Orisa is stopped for just a moment when she’s hit with a Rocket Punch. This split-second stun could mean life or death for an Orisa player who’s trying to shield and protect her teammates from an ongoing attack. This is also the only ability that can stun Orisa through her Fortify, though, which means it’s an isolated problem that can be fixed by Blizzard.

Doomfist has been suffering from multiple bugs for quite some time now. His Rocket Punch has been especially susceptible to game-breaking glitches, but various aspects of his kit have been reportedly bugging out over the past few months.

Blizzard should be able to fix this latest bug soon. Doomfist players likely also hope that this brings the other problems with the hero to light so the developers can clean up any remaining issues.