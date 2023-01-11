Overwatch 2’s Lunar New Year Twitch drops are rewarding players with another existing skin

Overwatch 2 players will be able to claim yet another set of Twitch drops in the near future.

In celebration of the Lunar New Year holiday, Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment is releasing two new Twitch drops that coincide with the game’s upcoming Year of the Rabbit event. The drops begin today, Jan. 11, and run through Jan. 25. Viewers who watch at least two hours of drop-enabled Overwatch 2 streams will receive Moira’s Lion Roars victory pose. Those who watch for an additional four hours will earn the legendary Mask Dancer Moira skin.

Lunar New Year calls for Legendary Twitch Drops! 🎈🎁



Celebrate with us by watching #Overwatch2 streams between Jan 11 and Jan 25!



Watch 2 hours = Earn Moira’s Lion Roars Victory Pose 🦁



Watch 4 hours = Earn Mask Dancer Moira (Legendary) 🎭



✨: https://t.co/BOlzBiMHgV pic.twitter.com/btHr1Iojzw — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) January 11, 2023

Overwatch 2 has courted controversy by offering skins and other cosmetics from the original Overwatch as Twitch drops, event rewards, and purchasable items in the in-game shop. Both the Lion Roars victory pose and the Mask Dancer skin were previously available as Lunar New Year event items in the first Overwatch, leading some players to complain that the sequel isn’t receiving enough original content. The Overwatch 2 development team previously said the first few seasons of the sequel would offer existing skins as rewards to give new players the chance to “catch up” on what they missed from the first game.

Overwatch 2 is currently hosting the Battle for Olympus event, which gives players the chance to try out the new limited-time mode of the same name and complete challenges to earn the existing Winged Victory Mercy skin. The Lunar New Year event, which starts on Tuesday, Jan. 17 and runs until Monday, Feb. 6, will likely introduce even more skins in celebration of the real-world Year of the Rabbit.