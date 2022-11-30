Overwatch 2 Year of the Rabbit event start and end dates

While it might seem impossible to top the amount of new content that Overwatch 2 introduced in its first season, developer Blizzard Entertainment is trying its best to do so in season two.

The upcoming season, which begins Dec. 6, will include new hero Ramattra, the new map Shambali, a new battle pass with a Mythic skin for Junker Queen, the new Battle for Olympus limited time mode, and two seasonal events. While neither of these seasonal events are new to the franchise, they’ll both bring new cosmetics and other new elements to Overwatch 2.

One of these returning seasonal events is Lunar New Year. 2023 is the year of the rabbit, which also acts as the subtitle of the event. Taking place after Winter Wonderland, the returning holiday event from the first Overwatch, Lunar New Year: Year of the Rabbit will give players a chance to get their hands on new and returning cosmetics as they celebrate lunar new year.

Curious when you’ll be able to celebrate the year of the rabbit in Overwatch 2? Here are the start and end dates for next year’s Lunar New Year event.

Overwatch 2 Lunar New Year event dates

According to a season two road map laid out by Blizzard, Lunar New Year: Year of the Rabbit will begin on Jan. 17 and run through Feb. 6. This gives players almost three weeks to snag any cosmetics they want and participate in any limited time modes that will accompany the event. In the past, Lunar New Year: Year of the Rooster featured the Capture the Rooster brawl mode on Lijiang Tower. It’s unclear whether Overwatch 2’s iteration of the event will include a new limited-time mode or whether it will reuse an old one.

Players who want something else to participate in before Lunar New Year comes around can keep an eye out for Winter Wonderland, Overwatch 2’s holiday event, which runs from Dec. 13 to Jan. 4. On Jan. 5, the day after Winter Wonderland ends, the limited-time mode Battle for Olympus will begin. It will remain available until Jan. 19, two days after Lunar New Year starts. Few details about either of these events have been revealed, so interested players should stay tuned to official Overwatch 2 social media accounts for more information as the season progresses.