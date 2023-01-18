There's a lot of Battle Pass XP available and a handful of cosmetics.

Overwatch 2’s Year of the Rabbit Lunar New Year event began today, and with it, players have an opportunity to earn a handful of cosmetics and a few thousand Battle Pass XP from completing event challenges.

The limited-time event will only last a couple of weeks, ending on Jan. 31. This means you’ll have less time than usual for OW—events usually last around three weeks instead.

🐰 Welcome to the Year of the Rabbit! 🐰



🕹️ Fan-favorite game modes

👀 New surprises

🎁 Login rewards

🎉 Twitch drops



Our Lunar New Year event starts NOW!



Full details: https://t.co/172o15JPgN pic.twitter.com/40stg3VglJ — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) January 17, 2023

There are seven challenges for the Lunar New Year event, and many of them will require players to go into the limited-time game modes, Capture the Flag, Capture the Flag Blitz, and Bounty Hunter. Here are all of the Overwatch 2 Lunar New Year: Year of the Rabbit event challenges and their corresponding rewards.

Year of the Rabbit challenges and rewards

Screengrab via Overwatch 2

There are four cosmetic rewards for the event, and there is a total of 5,000 Battle Pass XP players can earn by completing challenges. The cosmetic rewards include a Lucky Pouch Weapon Charm, KKachi Echo skin, Year of the Rabbit spray, Year of the Rabbit name card, and a Hongbao souvenir.

The two most notable cosmetics, the Weapon Charm and Echo skin, can be earned simply from completing two and four challenges respectively during the Lunar New Year event.

The other rewards come from playing limited-time modes. The three Lunar New Year game modes are Capture the Flag, Capture the Flag Blitz, and Bounty Hunter.