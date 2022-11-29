Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland event start and end dates

Many have started putting up their holiday decorations with Thanksgiving behind us, and we all know what that means—winter holiday events are right around the corner.

Overwatch 2’s second season begins on Dec. 6. Along with a new hero and map, the season will have a pair of limited-time events, including the return of Overwatch’s Winter Wonderland.

The event, as always, promises a plethora of new holiday and winter-themed cosmetics as players look to level up the season two battle pass. Meanwhile, players will be able to unlock an Epic Ice Queen Brigitte skin by playing during the event and completing a challenge.

While we don’t yet know about any new modes that could come with the event, it will likely have some old favorites like Mei’s Snowball Offensive and Yeti Hunting.

When does Overwatch 2’s Winter Wonderland begin and end?

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2’s Winter Wonderland will start on Dec. 13, just one week after the beginning of season two. The event will last three weeks and end on Jan. 4, just after the new year.

Fans won’t have to go too long without a special limited-time event, though. The Year of the Rabbit will start shortly thereafter on Jan. 17. That event will run until Feb. 6.

It’s unclear how many new cosmetics Blizzard intends on releasing for the new event. But if it’s anything like the recent Halloween event, you’ll want to make sure to keep regular tabs on the in-game shop to see if your favorite hero has a hot new festive look.