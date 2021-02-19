Overwatch 2 will remove Assault maps

One of the most underwhelming parts of Overwatch will be missing when its sequel is released.

During a behind-the-scenes panel for Overwatch 2 at BlizzConline today, game director Jeff Kaplan and a team of developers announced that the Assault game mode won’t be invited to the sequel.

The mode, also referred to as “2CP” in the Overwatch community due to its dual control points, has long been one of the most hated parts of the base game.

Despite improvements to the mode over the past year, players often find themselves wrapped in never-ending games or unwinnable sweeps. Many players desert the mode when it pops up in quick play matches.

And the developers apparently agree with players’ concerns.

“We’re of the mindset that maybe 2CP doesn’t exist in Overwatch 2 and maybe there’s a cool, new game mode to replace it,” Kaplan said during the segment. Overwatch 2 will include a new game mode, Push, that could be a replacement for the Assault mode.

Right now, only three Assault maps are even available for competitive play in Overwatch: Hanamura, Temple of Anubis, and Volskaya Industries. Two other Assault maps, Paris and Horizon Lunar Colony, were pulled from competitive mode and professional play in April 2020 for reworks. Neither map has been reintroduced.