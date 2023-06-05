Overwatch 2 Pride month event: All icons, name cards, and sprays

Blizzard is celebrating Pride month with a slew of free Overwatch 2 cosmetics for players to share their love for the LGBTQ+ community. Along with player icons, name cards, and a special spray, gamers that load into the hybrid map Midtown will notice a Pride parade taking place throughout the map. When I first played the new version, I immediately noticed there is an abundance of rainbow-colored confetti throughout the streets and rainbow flags on display.

Players in some countries that have anti-LGBTQ+ laws are not included in the event, and in a quote reported by Dexerto last week, OW2 game director Aaron Keller noted that the safety of players in those countries is the reason for that decision.

Though Blizzard didn’t say which countries do not have access to the Pride content, players online have noticed that many Eastern European countries are a part of that list. For those in the U.S. like me or in another place that has the event unlocked, this Pride month celebration includes a wide array of ways to express oneself in-game through a variety of general LGBTQ+ Pride cosmetics, as well as items that represent more specific groups inside the queer community.

All Overwatch 2 Pride month sprays

Tracer was the first Overwatch hero to be unveiled as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Along with numerous player icons and name cards, Blizzard is giving all players a “Lena and Emily” spray for Tracer. The spray depicts a photo of Tracer with her partner Emily. The two are holding their hands and fingers together to create the shape of a heart.

All Overwatch 2 Pride month player icons

Overwatch 2 players that log into the game this month have access to 15 different player icons that represent the LGBTQ+ community. The icons include various specific queer pride flags, as well as an Overwatch Pride icon that has the OW logo over the top of an adapted rainbow flag. I’ve taken a screenshot of the options. You can see them below.

Pride player icons have their own section in the Career Profile customization page. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are the 15 player icons added to the game this month to celebrate Pride month:

Agender Flag

Aromantic Flag

Asexual Flag

Bisexual Flag

Gay Flag

Genderfluid Flag

Intersex Flag

Lesbian Flag

Non-Binary Flag

Pansexual Flag

Transgender Flag

Progress Pride

Intersex-Inclusive Progress

Overwatch Pride

Rainbow

All Overwatch 2 Pride month name cards

There are a lot of options to choose from. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Not to be outdone by the number of Player Icon options available, there are a whopping 24 Pride-related name cards. Similar to the way player icons worked, there are numerous options for repping specific segments of the queer community. I took screenshots of the many options; one screenshot wasn’t enough to capture all of the cards.

What differentiates the name cards, though, is being able to also display the silhouette of any of the game’s five heroes that are known to be a part of the LGBTQ+ community. Pharah, Tracer, Baptiste, Soldier: 76, and Lifeweaver each have a pair of Pride name cards. One shows LGBTQ+ Pride more generally and the other represents their specific sexuality.

Each LGBTQ+ hero has a pair of Pride-related name card options. Screenshot by Dot Esports

