Overwatch 2 players want to keep Quicker rules for this game mode

Gotta go fast!
Image of Eva Martinello
Eva Martinello
|
Published: Jan 15, 2024 09:53 am
Tracer and other characters running around a robot pushing barricade.
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard experimented with Quicker rules in Overwatch 2 Quick Play this past weekend, and players are begging the developer to bring them back as permanent changes for one game mode.

On Jan. 14, an Overwatch player on Reddit said the best part of Quicker play is Push. They argued this is the slowest game mode in Overwatch 2, and Quicker rules perfectly suited it to make it more interesting. “I feel like push would be perfect if it was 10 minutes with the rest of the quicker play rules applying as normal,” they said.

Sojourn, Sigma, Sombra and Zenyatta attacking around a robot.
Push is a slow mode to play. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Many players agreed. “Push absolutely benefits from these rules. I hope they keep literally nothing from these changes except for those that pertain to Push,” the top-voted comment reads.

They considered that Quicker rules didn’t fit the game modes, except this one. Many of them complained about how unbalanced the others became with the rules, and only Push benefited from them. Some even argued the game mode would become more engaging with a reduced maximal length, from 10 to eight minutes, for example.

Quick Play: Hacked – Quicker Play brought a decrease in respawn time, faster maps in Escort and Hybrid, and a reduction in capture progress. The total game time was also reduced by 70 percent for Push, Escort, and Hybrid.

Despite the positive feedback, these changes made some game modes too hectic. Overwatch 2 is a fast-paced shooting game, and adding more speed can be challenging for many players.

This was meant as an experimental game mode. Players could test the time-limited rules in the main mode instead of Arcade. It only lasted for a weekend, and it’s unclear whether permanent changes to game modes will be brought permanently thanks to the short experiment.

Author

Eva Martinello
Eva is a Staff Writer from Paris. Her part-time job is charging into walls with Reinhardt. She has been covering League of Legends esports and other titles for six years. She still believes in a Moscow Five comeback. She also fell into the MMO pit and covers FFXIV and Genshin.