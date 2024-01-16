Overwatch 2 players voice opinions on Quicker Play—and it’s as bad as expected

On Jan. 11, Blizzard replaced Overwatch 2’s Quick Play with a new mode called Quicker Play, meant to speed up non-ranked games with more teamfights and more matches.

A week later, Overwatch 2 developers asked for opinions on the new addition, and it’s been absolutely throttled with complaints from the player base. Over 23,000 votes were collected on Twitter, and 59 percent of the voters said the new mode was “not their cup of tea,” while over 20 percent of voters believed it was “good, but could be better.”

Speed over sense. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

There is a large majority of casual players who have been vocal about the new mode, saying it should have been its own arcade mode instead of replacing the normal Quick Play. Many fans echoed the sentiment that the increased spawn times and objective speeds were far too chaotic and removed any sense of cohesion or strategy from the game.

“I felt like every game my teammates were just throwing themselves at the enemy, and as a support I felt like I couldn’t do much besides go in and feed/die with my team,” one user said on the Overwatch subreddit. “Attacking teams are at a big advantage over defense so the game feels determined based on whatever side you’re randomly placed on.”

Overwatch 2 has already been struggling with complaints from the general player base after the game transitioned to five-vs-five over six-vs-six, but now, these changes are prompting some worries about the future of the game.

With tanks and damage heroes getting their own self-healing passive in an upcoming update—and even more changes on the way—there could be even more controversy on the horizon, especially for those who main DPS characters.