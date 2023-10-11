Overwatch 2 players left stunned after Diablo 4 crossover skins arrive with hefty price tags

Players have been left shocked and disappointed by the chunky price of the new Diablo 4 skins that arrived in Overwatch 2 today, especially because they’re only available in the Ultimate Battle Pass Bundle for $39.99.

After extensive advertising for two new crossover skins that feature Lilith and Inarius from Diablo 4 for Moira and Pharah respectively, OW2 players are disappointed to learn they’re only available to unlock if you buy the Ultimate Battle Pass Bundle, which costs $39.99.

To add fuel to the fire, fans can’t even use premium currency to buy the bundle.

Blizzard is well-known for having expensive skins and bundles, but Season Seven’s Ultimate Batte Pass Bundle’s price tag has disappointed players even more than usual. Yet, some aren’t too surprised, with many pointing to this as yet another example of Blizzard’s eagerness to make money at the cost of player happiness.

What’s interesting, though, is that players were willing to buy last season’s ultimate bundle for the same price only because it contained PvE campaign missions and three legendary skins. Sadly, now that Blizzard knows they can keep raising their prices and people will keep paying for the bundles, we can expect them to cost even more soon.

This may be a breaking point, players said, with many suggesting they’d rather spend the same money on a new game than on OW2 skins they don’t even get to see.

While the skins are nice and pricey, you don’t have to buy the bundle, skins, or anything to play or enjoy OW2. Don’t get me wrong, we all want the Diablo crossover skins because they look incredible and are a fun way to personalize your favorite hero and show your flair. However, they lose their value when they cost an arm and a leg.

At the end of the day though, whether you see value in the newest Overwatch 2 bundle and buy it that’s up to you. At least they’re nice-looking skins to splurge on.

