Overwatch 2 players pitch alternate reality season and have a ton of fun skin ideas

Overwatch 2 features many skins and customization options for players to choose from, and some of them include skins from alternate or past versions of playable heroes.

In a Reddit thread dated Sept. 28, a player asked the community what they’d want to see in Overwatch 2 if Blizzard was to introduce an alternate reality-themed event to the game.

Most top-voted comments wanted to see alternate versions of Zenyatta. The omnic character has an interesting background, and players were keen see both benevolent and malevolent versions of him.

“What if… Zenyatta was a real boy?” suggested one comment. The former member of the Shambali monastery is one of the most human-like omnics in Overwatch, and he believes in harmony between both races.

A human version would make sense, and might give way to an interesting alternate design as a Legendary skin. On the other hand, other players suggested a Null Sector skin for Zenyatta—his nemesis organization that uses violence to make omnics’ voices heard. Ramattra, another former member of the Shambali monastery, is a member of Null Sector, and already has a Monk skin to referring to his past as a pacifist.

Zenyatta as a Null Sector member would be the most chaotic iteration of his character possible, and it would certainly make an interesting and unusual design for a skin. Players seem to love the idea, although many other ideas were mentioned in the thread.

It’s clear that fans like the concept of skins based on characters’ opposites. One user suggested “Pyro-Mei-niac” to transform ice-wielding Mei into a fire demon. Blizzard has limitless possibilities when it comes to alternate versions of heroes from other realities, especially in a world as rich as Overwatch.

There are already lots of unusual skins in Overwatch 2, including one that turns Soldier: 76 into the barbecue pro Grillmaster: 76, so it’s not much of a stretch to think that we could get an alternate reality event at some point in the future.

