Overwatch 2 players may have found a hint about a potential new tank hero

During BlizzCon 2023, we got a glimpse at several new heroes coming to Overwatch 2 including a new tank from whom we saw only an icon in the hero select screen. Now we might know a bit more about the identity of that hero.

On Nov. 16, an Overwatch 2 player found a hint that is possibly related to the teased tank hero on the New Junk City Flashpoint map. On a fight poster, there’s a character in a green jacket with green hair resembling a hero amongst the character icons from BlizzCon.

While it’s hard to know for sure because the icon was a concept, the spiked Bowser-like elements on both images make it more convincing they are the same character. If that’s true, this means the upcoming tank will be the fifth Junker on the roster along with Junkrat, Junker Queen, Wrecking Ball, and Roadhog. Based on the poster in New Junk City, fans theorize this character might be a “discount Doomfist wannabe” because of the metal arm and the fact this is a fighting match poster.

Players were a bit disappointed that most of the Junkers are tanks and there’s not a single support, though. One fan noted: “I can’t imagine the Junkers wanting to support anyone but themselves,” but they added it’d be fun to get healed by a beam of trash or radiation.

Others even came up with a lore background for a Junker support who “wants to kill and destroy shit but has to heal instead despite hating it.” I bet there are a ton of possible funny lines and interactions if this was ever put to use.

Apart from this theory, there isn’t much information regarding the upcoming tank hero and it’ll probably be a while until we know more. There’s still Mauga who needs to be fully released first in season eight of Overwatch 2.