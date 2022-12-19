Overwatch 2 players have wild ideas for buffs that would make Reinhardt break the meta

Reinhardt gets used in competitive play, but he’s far from the strongest tank in the current Overwatch 2 meta. While his shield is useful, he’s somewhat of a one-trick-pony, paling in comparison when placed against a Doomfist or Roadhog.

If you use him right, you can do wonders, however, even then his Overwatch 2 strengths can only get you so far.

Think it’s time for a Reinhardt buff? Don’t fret, Reddit has you covered. Doomfist might’ve just received a hefty buff, but the Overwatch 2 fanbase has all the best ideas to make Reinhardt the strongest tank yet.

It was put to the community, and they answered. One Overwatch gamer asked, “How should Reinhardt be buffed for him to come back into relevance?”

If you were expecting serious answers only, you’d be very wrong.

One of the most popular answers was “two hammers.” While this is a way to fix Reinhardt’s issues, two hammers might overdo it—though it would be awesome to see.

You’d have more luck finding a serious answer than you would winning with Reinhardt, as the community kept delivering the punchlines.

One Overwatch 2 player suggested his “shatter should cause an earthquake that kills everyone in the game and destroys the map.”

Of course, it only took a few comments to reach a nuclear problem-solving approach.

Destroying the whole map would ensure people can’t avoid Reinhardt’s hammer, which would definitely be a decent buff.

nah bro just spam jump against reinhardt LMAO pic.twitter.com/8W6O6MNobl — Air Zen, Soju 76 (@NotChrisDanao) December 17, 2022

More, more and more, said the Overwatch 2 community. If at first, you don’t succeed, “give him another fire strike until he’s viable.” Once he reaches six fire strikes, he’ll be everyone’s first pick, the players hypothesised.

Or, we could just steal another hero’s ability. This Dot Esports writer agrees: give Reinhardt “magnet boots to walk on walls” so he can be the Lucio of the tank world. It would certainly change the Overwatch 2 meta in a big way!

Hopefully, Blizzard is reading the Reddit forums, and we’ll most likely see one of these brilliant suggestions in Overwatch 2 soon (though don’t count on it).