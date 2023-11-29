Overwatch 2 players have already taken issue with Mythic Orisa skin

Blizzard unveiled the new Overwatch 2 season eight Grand Beast Mythic skin for Orisa on Tuesday, Nov. 28, and it didn’t take long for fans to notice that the upcoming cosmetic is eerily similar to something the developers already released.

The Grand Beast skin might come with a number of bells and whistles, but following its teaser posted to Twitter, it was immediately noticed by many that the skin is exceptionally comparable to the Legendary Dynastinae and Megasoma skins from the original Overwatch, which can be purchased for 1,000 OW credits and were introduced to the game when Orisa was originally released in 2017.

Orisa’s new cosmetic will include unique sound effects and a special Ultimate animation. Image via Blizzard

The striking similarities between the skins are heavily tied to the color scheme and headpieces. The older Legendary skins are Blizzard’s attempt at making a bug-themed skin for Orisa, as is evident by the horns on her head that match what you might see from a beatle.

Overwatch 2 season eight’s theme—Call of the Hunt—means that players can expect numerous hunting and beastly skins for heroes, and Orisa’s Grand Beast Mythic skin is just that. However, with a horned head of its own and two color options that closely match Dynastinae and Megasoma, some might think Blizzard got a little bit lazy with their design for this Mythic skin.

#Overwatch2 ‘s Orisa new mythic skin looks similar to her old ones 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/OV6D1v7Elc — Tokki 🐰 (@ToxicTokki) November 29, 2023

A lukewarm response to season eight’s Mythic skin comes one season after Blizzard shorted players on options for Hanzo’s Mythic skin in season seven. While most Mythic skins have at least three customizable categories, Hanzo’s season seven Mythic Onryō skin only had two, color and weapon.

Season eight begins next week on Tuesday, Dec. 5, and players will be able to earn the Grand Beast Mythic skin for Orisa by leveling up through the game’s premium battle pass, which traditionally costs 1,000 OW coins.