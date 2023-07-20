Overwatch 2 players are convinced they’ve found a secret to ranking up without improving

Ranking up in Overwatch 2 can sometimes feel very random. You win some games, you lose other games. The occasional winning streak might fuel a brief spit of confidence, and then a long losing streak can leave you going to bed tilted.

But today, one group of Overwatch players seems to think they’ve figured out one of the keys to success on the game’s competitive ladder, and it’s not by spending all of your free time practicing your aim in custom games.

Posting to social media, some Overwatch 2 gamers believe the answer to your ranking woes might simply be you need to find the right time of day.

In a Reddit thread on July 19, one player noted they’ve recently experienced that by playing during the workday local time they’ve regularly had win streaks. But, when they’ve played in the evening, around 5:00 to 10:00pm, their win rate is significantly lower.

Obviously, this isn’t an exact science, but the general premise seems to have some amount of logic to it. Different demographics of players tend to play at specific times of the day. In fact, one commenter noted there is a specific time of day they’ve noticed what seem to be much younger people in their match lobbies.

For this reason, you’ll very likely get a completely different match at noon than you will at midnight. How much that can skew your win percentage is probably dependent on you and what type of environment you thrive in as a player though.

So there probably isn’t a hard-and-fast queuing time for ranking up, but if you ever find yourself frustrated by deranking, it might be worth reconsidering when you go online. Hopefully, if you pick the right time, you’ll be able to avoid those Overwatch leavers and players that one-trick an off-meta hero they’re not even skilled with.

