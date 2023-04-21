Overwatch 2 players condemn Blizzard’s focus on fast queue times for ‘killing the game’

Regardless of the title, ranked games can be overly competitive, toxic, oppressive, and sometimes, it’s just not enjoyable. When there are so many updates and changes to how ranked games and the matchmaking process, it can feel like an uphill battle—and that particular problem has been slowly festering in Overwatch 2.

As one OW2 gamer said on April 20, their ranked games in Overwatch 2 have become anything but enjoyable. While they’ve found they’ve had super-quick queues, the quality of their games has been beyond poor.

In this example, the Overwatch player said teammates were playing roles they didn’t know and the ranked spread was huge. Combined, it made for a tilting experience.

Unfortunately, that’s not a unique experience either, and they weren’t alone in calling for Blizzard to change something about the system. Many players have found recently that, regardless of the mode, they’re being paired with players of a different rank. This, unfortunately, is creating a heavy misbalance in teams.

According to players, matchmaking has changed so much that it’s worse than in previous OW seasons. And, some players are even experiencing extended queue times with the same misbalanced team compositions. So, there’s no win-win situation.

It’s sad to say, but the matchmaking issues have been pretty consistent in Overwatch, given Overwatch was known for long queue times and poor games. Now, Overwatch 2 has short queue times and poor games. And all it’s doing is “killing the game,” players declared in the April 20 thread and creating heartbreaking matches that only carry the expectation of stomping or being stomped with no in-between.

Blizzard has yet to comment on these OW2 complaints.

Hopefully, however, the Overwatch devs do see the players’ problems and help level out the matchmaking a little to make ranked queues a smoother experience.