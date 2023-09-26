Overwatch 2 players claim the best way to nerf healers is by totally reverting another role

Overwatch 2 players are once again complaining about how much sustain supports can bring to bear into matches—and some think they’ve finally found a solution to powerful healers with a plan to revert an entirely other role.

The discussion flared up again on Sept. 25 after one annoyed Overwatch 2 player demanded Blizzard do something to lessen how much healing supports can dish out.

In particular, players said they were sick of how irrelevant DPS players have become, especially when healers and tanks have to (read, get to) do all the work.

Most players eventually settled on one big solution: a return to six-vs-six gameplay, which would see another tank added to lobbies again.

The suggestion came about because fans believe that only having one tank means all heals are funneled to that tank. If there are two in a team again, this will give supports more work deciding which tank to prioritize which, in the fans’ words, would make the game more balanced.

Some feared that this could create a cyclical problem where supports are then stuck losing their own health and not having enough mobility to be everywhere, but most were in favor of the idea and wanted to see Blizzard make a move.

Others didn’t want anything so drastic to happen though. Instead, they suggested struggling Overwatch 2 players simply learn how to flank supports (and mainly healers) to target the backline. By doing so, players might be able to kill the enemy support or at worse, distract them to stop them from giving the tank heals.

At the end of the day, there’s no clear solution to the complicated situation that Overwatch 2 has created with its five-vs-five setup, and fans admitted they don’t expect to see Blizzard making any changes.

It’s clear though that many players still love six-vs-six, and want it back.

