Overwatch 2 pros banned from all future events after anti-trans remarks

The Saudi Arabian players have been removed from all official Overwatch programs moving forward.

Overwatch World Cup 2023
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Two players from the Gulf region have been banned from competing in and co-streaming all future Overwatch events after making anti-trans comments during the OWWC EMEC qualifiers. Overwatch 2 players Majed “Alivelol” Alqudaibi and Mohammed “Legendary” Saif openly recorded themselves vocalizing anti-trans comments for all their viewers to hear.

The players-in-question called a trans caster an “animal” and a “pig” on stream, leading to their eventual ban by Overwatch’s esports league on June 26. The Overwatch Path to Pro event team said they’d “removed this co-streamer from all official OW esports programs moving forward” via a same-day tweet.

They also added they apologize “to any community members who were hurt by the language used.”

Alqudaibi and Saif’s comments surfaced on Twitter thanks to a June 24 tweet Team Poland’s Tank FORGOTTEN774. The video shows the co-streamers asking “why you have monkey” as an Overwatch 2 caster.

Alqudaibi previously played for Onyx Ravens and Saif for Triple Esports. Now, both are permanently banned from all OW2 competitions. The Overwatch 2 World Cup EMEC Qualifiers are still underway with the Saudi Arabian roster leading the charge 4-0. 

During the qualifiers, various members of the Icelandic Overwatch 2 team changed their player icons to LGBT+ flags prior to their Saudi Arabian matchup as a form of protest. Now that these comments have surfaced, it wouldn’t be a surprise if more acts of protest arise.

Blizzard’s stance on these types of vile comments has been clear, but only for some countries. The Overwatch 2 developers brought a pride event for certain areas, all while locking the content from certain regions to ensure player safety, according to OW2 game director, Aaron Keller

About the author

Harrison Thomas

CS:GO, Overwatch, and Valorant Staff Writer - Played CS:GO since 2012 and keep a close eye on other titles. Give me a game and I'll write about it. Ranks are private information. Contact [email protected]

More Stories by Harrison Thomas