Overwatch 2 players are united in their hate for the game’s most ‘useless’ item

What is the point of this cosmetic?

Overwatch 2’s cosmetics got a huge overhaul in comparison to the game’s original model, where every type of unlock could be earned for free through gameplay alone.

In contrast, Overwatch 2 has introduced a paid Battle Pass, a rotational shop, and even more ways for players to spend real money in-game. In addition, there are now more different types of cosmetics than in the original game. While some of these are awesome, like weapon charms and new emotes, one new cosmetic type has disappointed players since the game’s release.

The most troubling cosmetic addition to Overwatch 2 is undoubtedly Souvenirs. Even when the game first launched, players had trouble explaining what a Souvenir actually is, and what purpose they serve.

The answer?

Souvenirs are basically small items your character can hold while emoting. And equipping a Souvenir overtakes an emote slot in the emote menu. Your hero will stand for a moment with the Souvenir hovering in the palm of their hand.

Their purpose? Nothing. And emoting with them feels like it takes forever.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

The community’s reaction to Souvenirs is primarily negative. One Reddit thread highlights the hate for these useless cosmetics.

And with the recent changes for season three where Blizzard has added more Battle Pass tiers, the accusations of Souvenirs being used as useless filler content keep coming. Blizzard advertised the Battle Pass changes in a positive light, giving players more free content like the original game. But players don’t quite see it that way.

“It’s battle pass filler. Nothing more,” one Reddit user commented. “They know nobody uses them, and they don’t care.”

Some players still enjoy Souvenirs, and mentioned a few of their favorite combinations, like Roadhog holding up a cheesy pineapple pizza. Other players on the thread said the only ones worth using are those where you can flex your ego, like the salt shaker or newspaper with a headline reading “hard carry.”

Though some of the Souvenirs are cute, since they serve no real function, most people seem to put them at the bottom of their cosmetic tier lists.