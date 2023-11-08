Overwatch 2 players are dying to see this highlight intro added to the game

Overwatch 2 players have been discussing highlight intros, and there’s one that is highly requested. They are begging the developer to add an intro steal by Echo, referring to her Duplicate ability.

In a Reddit thread from Nov. 7, Echo was definitely a popular answer, with one player writing: “A standard highlight intro with any hero but then it turns blue and it reveals that the hero was Echo duplicating it.”

The Duplicate ability of Echo allows her to become a copy of the targeted enemy hero for 15 seconds. When she uses it, she gains the same abilities as the hero targeted.

Players suggested that when she does a highlight-worthy action when duplicated, instead of showing her featured in the intro, the game would show the hero she duplicated and then show them transform into Echo.

While Echo was a popular choice, some suggested a tweak could be done to an existing intro to make it better, however: “Ana’s sleep one would be hilarious if it took place after someone else’s,” suggested a user in the comments.

Highlight intros are very popular customization options in Overwatch 2. They are short animations shown to introduce a Play of the Game after a match, or Highlighted actions in a profile.

Steals are special since players can’t unlock them in their Hero Gallery: they simply happen when a hero steals the Play of the Game from another. There is only one in Overwatch 2, showing Sombra hacking a hero using an Ultimate that could have been game-breaking.

Since this one is unique and the developer has yet to add another one over the last few years, it’s unclear whether more will join the game in the future, though.