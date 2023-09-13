Overwatch 2 players are done with backfill, call for devs to make game-ending change

Constant leavers have brought members of the Overwatch 2 community to their boiling point, though it’s mostly Blizzard’s approach to the issue that’s in gamers’ crosshairs today.

Right now in Overwatch 2, if any entire matchmade team leaves in Quick Play, the lobby will continue for around 10 to 15 seconds before coming to a close. The match is considered a total write-up, which many players see as a total waste of their time, especially when there’s not even any postgame statistics added as rewards.

Players protested the current state of cancelled lobbies and Quick Play backfill across Reddit today, with some demanding compensation for the infuriating procedure.

This “ridiculous system” fails to provide any satisfactory rewards for players who’ve stayed on the server, some disgruntled fans said in the Reddit discussion, even if they’ve garnered a significant amount of kills in the process.

While some players called for punishments for the quitting side, others claimed this step goes too far. For those who aren’t continuous leavers, bans are too severe, according to the community.

This led players to pitch punishments for frequent abusers. Gamers claim this system will encourage players to stick out the match and push people to practice new heroes.

The casual Overwatch 2 matchmaking system does currently have a penalty system in place for Quick Play quitters, with any gamers that quit early (in this case, before reaching the Victory or Defeat screen) on multiple occasions being slapped with a 75 percent reduction in all experience gains for a set timer.

However, it doesn’t go far enough, according to the OW2 fans.

Either way, Blizzard may have to another look at the leaving penalty; it seems the OW2 community isn’t happy with the state of quick play in its current form.

