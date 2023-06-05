Overwatch 2 players are begging Blizzard to reverse meta-changing gameplay format 

The five-vs-five meta in Overwatch 2 has landed in gamers’ crosshairs as players determine the format change was essentially pointless. The complaints stem from the broken promises of PvE by Blizzard developers, and now gamers believe the player count “never should have left.”

The failed PvE delivery now has players questioning why they even changed the format at all. Players believe OW1 is far too similar to OW2, and there’s no point in avoiding it anymore.

The community begged for the mode to make its return via a June 5 Reddit thread, just hoping to get a taste of the good old days. Players suggested that issues like the Overwatch Shield meta of yesteryear can now have time dedicated to being looked at since PvE has been left by the wayside, collecting dust.

Players from the OW2 community even begged for it to come back in an “arcade” form.

While some people just miss the format, others maintain that only one tank is too difficult. They believe the tanks in OW2 have too much riding on their survival. The added pressure makes the role too difficult, or the expectation far too high to perform.

But the five-vs-five fans appeared to throw in their two cents. The other side of the coin believes the “faster paced” nature of the 10-person game makes the battles more intense because they’re the only line of defense.

Now that the long-awaited PvE mode has been scrapped, the main and only change that players can spot seems to be the number of players in each match. For those hoping it’ll return to the OW1 format, it’s unlikely.

Fortunately, we do know that Blizzard has things planned for the upcoming seasons. A portion of the community will just have to pray that the six-on-six arcade mode pops up out of nowhere.

