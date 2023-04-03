Overwatch 2 players actually want Blizzard to keep several April Fools’ changes permanently

Overwatch 2 players are demanding Blizzard keep this year’s April Fools’ gag around forever, particularly when it comes to a series of comical voice lines that fans are suggesting enhances the sequel’s gaming experience tenfold.

While most prank changes appeared in OW2’s Arcade mode and encompassed whacky gameplay tweaks, one joke—a series of voice lines—has captured players’ hearts.

Amid a flurry of players sharing their favorite quotes from the April 1 prank update in a Reddit post that hit the top of the community’s main forum a day later, Overwatch 2 players came to an agreement: the Blizzard developers should actually keep the jokey new voice lines in the game permanently.

In particular, players were smitten with Lucio and Brigitte’s new lines.

Lucio’s new “Who wants a billion hitpoints?” quote was a definite crowd pleaser, alongside Brigitte chanting “Mace to the mace to the mace to mace to the face,” which even we can agree is a very quotable catchphrase. While players did agree it’s very unlikely Blizzard listens, they agreed it would be an excellent decision to keep them.

Voice lines weren’t the only thing on the OW2 fandom’s wish list following the hilarious April Fools’ Day update either.

In the same thread, players said they were also interested in the possibility of bringing some of the April Fools’ Arcade changes into the competitive landscape.

Sigma’s low-gravity rock ability was a hit—it’s just “so on brand,” many claimed—while others demanded Baptiste’s directional jump make the leap into the game proper. Lastly, the googly eyes scattered across the game as part of the wider joke actually won hearts too, and many asked for them to stick around.

Some are convinced all the changes couldn’t just be for April Fools and with OW2’s PvE mode getting closer, gamers are hoping they will pop up there.

Hopefully, we’ll see PvE arrive soon, with the googly eyes close behind.