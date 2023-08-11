Overwatch 2 player progression explained: How to earn custom name cards and titles

Overwatch 2: Invasion has completely changed the game in numerous ways.
While the main highlight for many is the addition of PvE missions and a new support hero, the game also added numerous quality-of-life updates to the game, such as changes to player progression, a new Hero Mastery mode, and a whole lot more.
Here’s everything to know about Overwatch 2 player progression.
Does Overwatch 2 have a progression system?
Overwatch 2 progression explained
All Overwatch 2 hero player titles and challenges
Tank
Damage
- Ashe – “Outlaw”
- Bastion – “War Machine”
- Cassidy – “Gunslinger”
- Echo – “Reflection”
- Genji – “Cyberninja”
- Hanzo – “Archer”
- Junkrat – “Rat”
- Mei – “Climatologist”
- Pharah – “Justicar”
- Reaper – “Wraith”
- Sojourn – “Tactician”
- Soldier: 76 – “Vigilante”
- Sombra – “Hacker”
- Symmetra – “Architech”
- Torbjörn – “Engineer”
- Tracer – “Time Jumper”
- Widowmaker – “Spider”
Support
Does Overwatch 2 have a progression system?
Yes, Overwatch 2 has a robust progression system. As part of the Invasion update in August 2023, Overwatch 2’s progression was overhauled to include individual hero progression, role progression, and even progression for individual game modes.
Overwatch 2 progression explained
Overwatch 2’s progression system rewards players for playing their favorite heroes, roles, and game modes with unique rewards like badges, player icons, name cards, and other cosmetics like badges.
Here’s what the game says about progression.
Sub-badges
“Play games with any hero to progress their sub-badges. Each represents a specific aspect of a hero, role, or game mode.”
Badges
“Badges level up as you progress their sub-badges. Your badge collection represents you as a player.”
Much like the player icon evolving as you level up your account, these badges operate much in the same way in that the designs of them get cooler and more complex as you rank up.
Progression Level
“Every time you level up a badge, your Progression Level goes up.”
Rewards
Rewards for ranking up a hero’s progression are things like Player Icons, Name Cards, and Player Titles specific to each hero. But there’s a big grind ahead of you to try and unlock everything because it does not track anything from before the Invasion update.
All Overwatch 2 hero player titles and challenges
Every hero has their own individual title that can also be leveled up, beginning with Recruit and then gaining different titles as you level up with that hero. Each hero has their own unique challenges based on their abilities and roles.
Tank
D.Va – “MEKA Ace”
- Damage Dealt
- Damage Mitigated
- Light Gun Damage
- Micro Missile Kills
- Self-Destruct Kills
- Solo Kills
- Time Played
- Wins
Doomfist – “Mastermind”
- Damage Dealt
- Meteor Strike Kills
- Overhealth Created
- Punched Empowered
- Seismic Slam Kills
- Time Played
- Wall Stuns
- Wins
Junker Queen – “Queen”
- Carnage Kills
- Damage Dealt
- Damage Mitigated
- Jagged Blade Hits
- Rampage Kills
- Time Played
- Wins
- Wound Damage
Orisa – “Defender of Numbani”
- Critical Damage
- Damage Dealt
- Damage Mitigated
- Javelin Hits
- Javelin Wall Pins
- Terra Surge Kills
- Time Played
- Wins
Ramattra – “Ravager”
- Annihilation Kills
- Barrier Damage Mitigated
- Block Damage Mitigated
- Damage Dealt
- Pummel Damage
- Ravenous Vortex Kills
- Time Played
- Weapon Damage
- Wins
Reinhardt – “Crusader”
- Charge Pins
- Damage Dealt
- Damage Mitigated
- Earthshatter Kills
- Earthshatter Stuns
- Fire Strike Hits
- Time Played
- Weapon Kills
- Wins
Roadhog – “Hog”
- Damage Dealt
- Damage Mitigated
- Eliminations
- Enemies Chain Hooked
- Self Healing
- Time Played
- Whole Hog Kills
- Wins
Sigma – “Astrophysicist”
- Accretion Hits
- Damage Dealt
- Damage Mitigated
- Gravity Flux Kills
- Overhealth Created
- Time Played
- Weapon Direct Hits
- Wins
Winston – “Scientist”
- Damage Dealt
- Damage Mitigated
- Environmental Kills
- Jump Pack Kills
- Primal Rage Kills
- Secondary Fire Hits
- Time Played
- Wins
Wrecking Ball – “Champion”
- Damage Dealt
- Health Pack Healing
- Knockback Hits
- Minefield Kills
- Overhealth Created
- Piledriver Kills
- Time Played
- Wins
Zarya – “Particle Gunner”
- Ally Damage Mitigated
- Graviton Surge Kills
- High Energy Kills
- Primary Fire Damage
- Secondary Fire Damage
- Self Damage Mitigated
- Time Played
- Wins
Damage
Ashe – “Outlaw”
- BOB Kills
- Critical Hits
- Dynamite Damage
- Eliminations
- Time Played
- Weapon Scoped Hits
- Weapon Unscoped Hits
- Wins
Bastion – “War Machine”
- Artillery Kills
- Assault Kills
- Damage Dealt
- Grenade Direct Hits
- Non-Hero Damage
- Recon Critical Hits
- Time Played
- Wins
Cassidy – “Gunslinger”
- Critical Hits
- Damage Dealt
- Deadeye Kills
- Fan the Hammer Kills
- Magnetic Grenade Kills
- Time Played
- Weapon Kills
- Wins
Echo – “Reflection”
- Beam Final Blows
- Damage Dealt
- Duplicate Kills
- Duplicate Ultimates
- Sticky Bomb Damage
- Time Played
- Weapon Kills
- Wins
Genji – “Cyberninja”
- Damage Reflected
- Dragonblade Kills
- Primary Fire Damage
- Secondary Fire Damage
- Solo Kills
- Swift Strike Resets
- Time Played
- Wins
Hanzo – “Archer”
- Critical Hits
- Damage Dealt
- Dragonstrike Kills
- Recon Assists
- Storm Arrow Kills
- Time Played
- Weapon Kills
- Wins
Junkrat – “Rat”
- Concussion Mine Kills
- Damage Dealt
- Enemies Trapped
- Non-Hero Damage
- Rip-Tire Kills
- Time Played
- Weapon Direct Hits
- Wins
Mei – “Climatologist”
- Eliminations
- Enemies Frozen
- Icicle Critical Hits
- Objective Contest Time
- Self Healing
- Time Played
- Weapon Damage
- Wins
Pharah – “Justicar”
- Barrage Kills
- Concussive Blast Hits
- Damage Dealt
- Elimiantions
- Environmental Kills
- Time Played
- Weapon Direct Hits
- Wins
Reaper – “Wraith”
- Damage Dealt
- Death Blossom Kills
- Eliminations
- Self Healing
- Solo Kills
- Teleport Kills
- Time Played
- Wins
Sojourn – “Tactician”
- Charged Shot Final Blows
- Damage Dealt
- Disruptor Shot Damage
- Overclock Hits
- Power Slide Kills
- Time Played
- Weapon Kills
- Wins
Soldier: 76 – “Vigilante”
- Biotic Field Healing
- Critical Hits
- Damage Dealt
- Helix Rocket Direct Hits
- Helix Rocket Final Blows
- Tactical Visor Kills
- Time Played
- Wins
Sombra – “Hacker”
- Eliminations
- EMP Kills
- Enemies Hacked
- Health Pack Healing
- Low Health Teleports
- Solo Kills
- Time Played
- Wins
Symmetra – “Architech”
- Damage Dealt
- Damage Mitigated
- Non-Hero Damage
- Secondary Fire Direct Hits
- Sentry Turret Kills
- Teleport Kills
- Time Played
- Wins
Torbjörn – “Engineer”
- Damage Mitigated
- Hammer Kills
- Molten Core Kills
- Primary Fire Damage
- Secondary Fire Damage
- Time Played
- Turret Kills
- Wins
Tracer – “Time Jumper”
- Damage Dalt
- Eliminations
- Health Pack Healing
- Pulse Bomb Kills
- Pulse Bombs Attached
- Self Healing
- Time Played
- Wins
Widowmaker – “Spider”
- Recon Assists
- Recon Final Blows
- Scoped Critical Hits
- Solo Kills
- Time Played
- Unscoped Weapon Kills
- Venom Mines Applied
- Wins
Support
Ana – “Bastet”
- Ally Grenades Applied
- Eliminations
- Enemies Slept
- Enemy Grenades Applied
- Healing Done
- Nano Boost Assists
- Players Saved
- Time Played
- Wins
Baptiste – “Renegade”
- Damage Amplified
- Damage Dealt
- Eliminations
- Healing Amplified
- Healing Done
- Immortality Field Saves
- Players Saved
- Time Played
- Wins
Brigitte – “Squire”
- Healing Done
- Players Saved
- Rally Assists
- Shield Bash Hits
- Time Played
- Weapon Damage
- Whipshot Hits
- Wins
Illari – “Inti Warrior”
- Eliminations
- Knockback Kills
- Players Saved
- Pylon Healing
- Secondary Fire Healing
- Sunstruck Detonations
- Time Played
- Wins
Kiriko – “Yokai”
- Critical Hits
- Debuffs Cleansed
- Eliminations
- Healing Done
- Kitsune Rush Assists
- Players Saved
- Swift Step Escapes
- Time Played
- Wins
Lifeweaver – “Naturalist”
- Blossom Healing
- Damage Mitigated
- Eliminations
- Life Grip Saves
- Players Saved
- Time Played
- Tree of Life Healing
- Wins
Lúcio – “DJ”
- Eliminations
- Environmental Kills
- Healing Done
- Players Saved
- Sound Barrier Damage Mitigated
- Speed Boost Assists
- Time Played
- Wins
Mercy – “Valkyrie”
- Blaster Kills
- Damage Amplified
- Healing Done
- Players Resurrected
- Players Saved
- Time Played
- Valkyrie Assists
- Wins
Moira – “Geneticist”
- Biotic Grasp Healing
- Biotic Orb Healing
- Coalescence Healing/Damage
- Eliminations
- Non-Ultimate Damage
- Players Saved
- Time Played
- Wins
Zenyatta – “Monk”
- Charged Volley Kills
- Critical Hits
- Eliminations
- Harmony Orb Healing
- Offensive Assists
- Players Saved
- Time Played
- Transcendence Healing
- Wins