Overwatch 2 player progression explained: How to earn custom name cards and titles

Progress is key in Overwatch and in life.

Overwatch 2: Invasion has completely changed the game in numerous ways.

While the main highlight for many is the addition of PvE missions and a new support hero, the game also added numerous quality-of-life updates to the game, such as changes to player progression, a new Hero Mastery mode, and a whole lot more.

Here’s everything to know about Overwatch 2 player progression.

Does Overwatch 2 have a progression system?

Yes, Overwatch 2 has a robust progression system. As part of the Invasion update in August 2023, Overwatch 2’s progression was overhauled to include individual hero progression, role progression, and even progression for individual game modes.

Overwatch 2 progression explained

This screen explains it all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Overwatch 2’s progression system rewards players for playing their favorite heroes, roles, and game modes with unique rewards like badges, player icons, name cards, and other cosmetics like badges.

Here’s what the game says about progression.

Sub-badges

“Play games with any hero to progress their sub-badges. Each represents a specific aspect of a hero, role, or game mode.”

Badges

“Badges level up as you progress their sub-badges. Your badge collection represents you as a player.”

Much like the player icon evolving as you level up your account, these badges operate much in the same way in that the designs of them get cooler and more complex as you rank up.

Progression Level

“Every time you level up a badge, your Progression Level goes up.”

Rewards

Rewards for ranking up a hero’s progression are things like Player Icons, Name Cards, and Player Titles specific to each hero. But there’s a big grind ahead of you to try and unlock everything because it does not track anything from before the Invasion update.

All Overwatch 2 hero player titles and challenges

Each hero has their own challenges. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Every hero has their own individual title that can also be leveled up, beginning with Recruit and then gaining different titles as you level up with that hero. Each hero has their own unique challenges based on their abilities and roles.

Tank

D.Va – “MEKA Ace”

Damage Dealt

Damage Mitigated

Light Gun Damage

Micro Missile Kills

Self-Destruct Kills

Solo Kills

Time Played

Wins

Doomfist – “Mastermind”

Damage Dealt

Meteor Strike Kills

Overhealth Created

Punched Empowered

Seismic Slam Kills

Time Played

Wall Stuns

Wins

Junker Queen – “Queen”

Carnage Kills

Damage Dealt

Damage Mitigated

Jagged Blade Hits

Rampage Kills

Time Played

Wins

Wound Damage

Orisa – “Defender of Numbani”

Critical Damage

Damage Dealt

Damage Mitigated

Javelin Hits

Javelin Wall Pins

Terra Surge Kills

Time Played

Wins

Ramattra – “Ravager”

Annihilation Kills

Barrier Damage Mitigated

Block Damage Mitigated

Damage Dealt

Pummel Damage

Ravenous Vortex Kills

Time Played

Weapon Damage

Wins

Reinhardt has lots of tank challenges. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Reinhardt – “Crusader”

Charge Pins

Damage Dealt

Damage Mitigated

Earthshatter Kills

Earthshatter Stuns

Fire Strike Hits

Time Played

Weapon Kills

Wins

Roadhog – “Hog”

Damage Dealt

Damage Mitigated

Eliminations

Enemies Chain Hooked

Self Healing

Time Played

Whole Hog Kills

Wins

Sigma – “Astrophysicist”

Accretion Hits

Damage Dealt

Damage Mitigated

Gravity Flux Kills

Overhealth Created

Time Played

Weapon Direct Hits

Wins

Winston – “Scientist”

Damage Dealt

Damage Mitigated

Environmental Kills

Jump Pack Kills

Primal Rage Kills

Secondary Fire Hits

Time Played

Wins

Wrecking Ball – “Champion”

Damage Dealt

Health Pack Healing

Knockback Hits

Minefield Kills

Overhealth Created

Piledriver Kills

Time Played

Wins

Zarya – “Particle Gunner”

Ally Damage Mitigated

Graviton Surge Kills

High Energy Kills

Primary Fire Damage

Secondary Fire Damage

Self Damage Mitigated

Time Played

Wins

Damage

Ashe – “Outlaw”

BOB Kills

Critical Hits

Dynamite Damage

Eliminations

Time Played

Weapon Scoped Hits

Weapon Unscoped Hits

Wins

Bastion – “War Machine”

Artillery Kills

Assault Kills

Damage Dealt

Grenade Direct Hits

Non-Hero Damage

Recon Critical Hits

Time Played

Wins

Cassidy – “Gunslinger”

Critical Hits

Damage Dealt

Deadeye Kills

Fan the Hammer Kills

Magnetic Grenade Kills

Time Played

Weapon Kills

Wins

Echo – “Reflection”

Beam Final Blows

Damage Dealt

Duplicate Kills

Duplicate Ultimates

Sticky Bomb Damage

Time Played

Weapon Kills

Wins

Genji needs healing. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Genji – “Cyberninja”

Damage Reflected

Dragonblade Kills

Primary Fire Damage

Secondary Fire Damage

Solo Kills

Swift Strike Resets

Time Played

Wins

Hanzo – “Archer”

Critical Hits

Damage Dealt

Dragonstrike Kills

Recon Assists

Storm Arrow Kills

Time Played

Weapon Kills

Wins

Junkrat – “Rat”

Concussion Mine Kills

Damage Dealt

Enemies Trapped

Non-Hero Damage

Rip-Tire Kills

Time Played

Weapon Direct Hits

Wins

Mei – “Climatologist”

Eliminations

Enemies Frozen

Icicle Critical Hits

Objective Contest Time

Self Healing

Time Played

Weapon Damage

Wins

Pharah – “Justicar”

Barrage Kills

Concussive Blast Hits

Damage Dealt

Elimiantions

Environmental Kills

Time Played

Weapon Direct Hits

Wins

Reaper – “Wraith”

Damage Dealt

Death Blossom Kills

Eliminations

Self Healing

Solo Kills

Teleport Kills

Time Played

Wins

Hit your shots. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Sojourn – “Tactician”

Charged Shot Final Blows

Damage Dealt

Disruptor Shot Damage

Overclock Hits

Power Slide Kills

Time Played

Weapon Kills

Wins

Soldier: 76 – “Vigilante”

Biotic Field Healing

Critical Hits

Damage Dealt

Helix Rocket Direct Hits

Helix Rocket Final Blows

Tactical Visor Kills

Time Played

Wins

Sombra – “Hacker”

Eliminations

EMP Kills

Enemies Hacked

Health Pack Healing

Low Health Teleports

Solo Kills

Time Played

Wins

Symmetra – “Architech”

Damage Dealt

Damage Mitigated

Non-Hero Damage

Secondary Fire Direct Hits

Sentry Turret Kills

Teleport Kills

Time Played

Wins

Torbjörn – “Engineer”

Damage Mitigated

Hammer Kills

Molten Core Kills

Primary Fire Damage

Secondary Fire Damage

Time Played

Turret Kills

Wins

Tracer – “Time Jumper”

Damage Dalt

Eliminations

Health Pack Healing

Pulse Bomb Kills

Pulse Bombs Attached

Self Healing

Time Played

Wins

Widowmaker – “Spider”

Recon Assists

Recon Final Blows

Scoped Critical Hits

Solo Kills

Time Played

Unscoped Weapon Kills

Venom Mines Applied

Wins

Support

Ana – “Bastet”

Ally Grenades Applied

Eliminations

Enemies Slept

Enemy Grenades Applied

Healing Done

Nano Boost Assists

Players Saved

Time Played

Wins

Baptiste – “Renegade”

Damage Amplified

Damage Dealt

Eliminations

Healing Amplified

Healing Done

Immortality Field Saves

Players Saved

Time Played

Wins

Brigitte – “Squire”

Healing Done

Players Saved

Rally Assists

Shield Bash Hits

Time Played

Weapon Damage

Whipshot Hits

Wins

The power of the sun in the palm of my hand. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Illari – “Inti Warrior”

Eliminations

Knockback Kills

Players Saved

Pylon Healing

Secondary Fire Healing

Sunstruck Detonations

Time Played

Wins

Kiriko – “Yokai”

Critical Hits

Debuffs Cleansed

Eliminations

Healing Done

Kitsune Rush Assists

Players Saved

Swift Step Escapes

Time Played

Wins

Lifeweaver – “Naturalist”

Blossom Healing

Damage Mitigated

Eliminations

Life Grip Saves

Players Saved

Time Played

Tree of Life Healing

Wins

Lúcio – “DJ”

Eliminations

Environmental Kills

Healing Done

Players Saved

Sound Barrier Damage Mitigated

Speed Boost Assists

Time Played

Wins

Mercy – “Valkyrie”

Blaster Kills

Damage Amplified

Healing Done

Players Resurrected

Players Saved

Time Played

Valkyrie Assists

Wins

Moira – “Geneticist”

Biotic Grasp Healing

Biotic Orb Healing

Coalescence Healing/Damage

Eliminations

Non-Ultimate Damage

Players Saved

Time Played

Wins

Zenyatta – “Monk”

Charged Volley Kills

Critical Hits

Eliminations

Harmony Orb Healing

Offensive Assists

Players Saved

Time Played

Transcendence Healing

Wins

