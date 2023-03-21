Overwatch 2 player convert miraculous four-kill play of the game from the grave

Every player in Overwatch 2 strives to be awarded the honor of having a play of the game. While some characters are more likely to get it than others, you don’t necessarily see one from Torbjörn too frequently, and you certainly don’t see them from players that aren’t even alive.

Today, a Redditor shared one of the most profoundly whacky POTGs of all time—the OW2 highlight in question included four eliminations, despite the person’s hero only being alive for about three seconds of the clip.

While Torb players are more notorious than others for the bizarre play because of the damage their turret can do, this play in particular was on another level because it didn’t include any turret eliminations.

Using Torbjörn’s Molten Core ultimate ability, this player spewed pools of molten slag all over the point on Lijiang Tower’s Control Center. Quickly taking out both a Genji and Pharah, the lava soon-there-after claimed the enemy team’s Mercy who tried to fly away from it, and then an enemy Soldier:76 made the mistake of stepping into the mess.

While their team’s Tracer was credited for a final blow on the opposing team’s Reaper, it appears as though Reaper also walked across the pools to take damage.

Hilariously enough, this player’s highlight includes getting credited for a five-player kill streak about four seconds after being eliminated. It’s not exactly the most advised way to get a POTG, but you certainly don’t see those types of plays every day.