Overwatch 2 PachiMarchi event: All dates, skins, Catch-a-Mari mode, and more

PachiMarchi is back and better than ever in Overwatch 2, and there are more cosmetics for players to earn, as well as a healthy helping of battle pass experience for the next couple of weeks.

The return of the event also includes the return of the world’s largest Pachimari fan in-game skin. Roadhog’s Epic Pachimari skin can be earned by players for free from completing PachiMarchi and Catch-a-Mari challenges. The skin, which was originally released in 2021, has only been earnable a few times, and this time around, players have just a couple of weeks to get it if they don’t already.

PachiMarchi began yesterday and will run for about two weeks, ending on April 4. Along with a set of challenges that collectively represent 80,000 battle pass XP, the thematic event includes the special Catch-a-Mari arcade mode.

PachiMarchi event challenges and skins

There are 10 PachiMarchi event challenges, and you don’t need to win any games to complete them. Four of the challenges simply require that players complete games in Overwatch 2, and one only requires that you play five games of the limited-time Catch-a-Mari mode.

The exclusive Roadhog Pachimari skin can be earned by completing a challenge that is to complete six other event challenges. This can easily be done just by queuing up the Catch-a-Mari game mode for an hour or two. By completing 16 games in the mode, players will have five of the six required challenges completed, and they will likely naturally complete at least a few of the other ones.

Along with the Roadhog skin, players can earn other limited-time cosmetics including a few character-themed pachimari player icons, a pachimari player name card, and a special pachimari weapon charm. If you already have the Roadhog skin from 2021, don’t fret. Completing the challenge that rewards his skin will also grant players a massive 40,000 battle pass XP, which equates to four full levels.

What is the Catch-a-Mari game mode?

Catch-a-Mari is a unique game mode that requires players to confirm eliminations, similar to other shooters. Whenever a player is eliminated in the game, a pachimari will appear over their corpse. To score points for eliminations, players must retrieve that pachimari. Allies of the eliminated player may also retrieve that pachimari to prevent the other team from scoring.

The spin on Team Deathmatch is a three-on-three mode that will take place on arena maps at Blizzard World, Kanezaka, Downtown Busan, and Hanamura. Meanwhile, the arcade has numerous other modes that will rotate on a daily basis during the two-week event.