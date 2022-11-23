Overwatch 2 modder gives Kiriko a bike so we can finally stop waiting to see her ride it

Since the beginning of Overwatch 2, and Kiriko’s introduction into the game and lore, players have been grinding the battle pass to get to her famous voice line: “Wait ’till you see me on my bike.” The game has been literally unplayable since then because she did not, in fact, have a bike. Until now.

A Redditor that creates mods for the game has graciously given Kiriko what she wants, a bike to show off to her peers. It even caught the attention of senior writer and narrative designer of Overwatch 2 Justin Groot, who tweeted out an image of her riding her new whip.

didn't expect this line to create this much chaos but i can't complain https://t.co/nKd6s8ZLQZ — Justin Groot (@JustinGroot3) November 22, 2022

Indeed, the voice line did create a bunch of chaos after fans discovered it and started spamming it in every match they played as Kiriko. Although not every Kiriko player took delight in repeating the line over and over again, it isn’t uncommon to hear her bragging about her supposed bike-riding skills, especially if she’s doing fairly well in the match.

The bike replaces her ultimate with the mod, which allows her to spawn a red motorcycle and ride around on it, smashing through just about anything in her path, including Reinhardt with his shield up. If you thought her ultimate was already overpowered, wait until you see this modded version.

Although there are likely no plans to ever put a bike like this into the game, it still gave fans a laugh, with some commenting that maybe now she can stop saying the infamous line. It isn’t likely that they’ll hear the end of her bike-riding bragging anytime soon, though.