Overwatch 2 is selling a new legendary skin for just one Overwatch coin

Overwatch 2 players can now purchase a new Winter Wonderland skin for a single Overwatch coin.

Developer Blizzard Entertainment revealed that starting today, players can buy the legendary Gingerbread Bastion skin for one Overwatch coin in the game’s shop or from the Hero Gallery. While Overwatch coins are the game’s premium currency, they can also be obtained by completing challenges in-game. Completing four weekly challenges awards 30 Overwatch coins, which is more than enough to purchase Gingerbread Bastion. The deal is available starting today and will last until Jan. 3.

Gingerbread gives Bastion a gumdrop hat, peppermint supports, and a frosted exterior. Even Ganymede gets a sweet upgrade, transforming into a bird-shaped piece of gingerbread. The skin is themed around the ongoing Winter Wonderland event, which sees Overwatch 2’s cast donning their most festive apparel and participating in a variety of wintry limited-time modes, including Mei’s Snowball Offensive and the five-vs-one Yeti Hunter mode.

One coin is significantly lower than Overwatch 2’s usual purchase price for skins. Prices for a skin and a bundle of other themed items, including cosmetics like sprays, souvenirs, victory poses, and more, usually sit somewhere between 1,500 and 2,000 Overwatch coins, or the equivalent of $15 to $20.

Players have raised concerns about the prices of the game’s skins and other cosmetics in the shop, especially since coins are granted so infrequently through regular gameplay. Pricing Gingerbread Bastion at one Overwatch coin effectively makes it free, removing much of the monetary barrier to entry with cosmetics that many players have dealt with since Overwatch 2’s October launch.