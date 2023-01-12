Overwatch 2 is having serious server issues right now, and thankfully Blizzard is aware

Overwatch 2 has, arguably, not been a smooth ride since launch and while the bugs and glitches slowly make their way out of the FPS, there’s usually another issue that pops out of nowhere to annoy everyone for roughly three hours (or more).

There’s nothing more annoying than a game not working when you need it to. You could be one more win from ranking up and Blizzard decides to rip your glorious promotion to silver three away from you.

There’s been a flood of reports sharing problems with the Overwatch 2 servers. Hundreds of players have flagged the issue. Thankfully, it seems Blizzard is “aware.”

[#Bnet] We are aware of an issue that is affecting our authentication servers, which may result in slow or failed login attempts. We are currently investigating the cause and will provide updates as they are available. — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) January 11, 2023

According to the BlizzardCS Twitter account, the issue “is affecting our authentication servers, which may result in slow or failed login attempts.” The problem seems to be making it difficult for Overwatch 2 players to load into the game, to begin with. In response, the dev team wrote: “We are currently investigating the cause and will provide updates as they are available.”

So prepare yourself for an update that’ll fix the issue, and probably fill your bandwidth in the process. Odds are this server issue will be fixed shortly, but if you’re wondering why you can’t hop into a Overwatch 2 server, that’s why.

While technology has made games into the marvels they are today, frequent updates and changes to gameplay tend to bring out a bug or two in the process.

Unfortunately, we gamers will have to learn some patience today.