We're still going for damage, just try and stop us.

The DPS healer debate has blown up across the Overwatch 2 community since the hero shooter sequel first hit shelves, and now it looks like we finally have a guideline to follow. Every player has had a support trying to change their class mid-game, and it’s not only ruined matches but driven players up the walls.

While there’s never really been a ‘sweet spot’ for how much damage and healing each team’s support should do, a group of OW2 players think they’ve cracked the code.

One gamer sparked the in-depth role conversation on Thursday, Feb. 23 on the Overwatch subreddit, and players flocked to share their perspectives—which basically came down to a set of criteria for every support player to follow.

A large portion of the fandom shared similar beliefs: according to them, the support’s primary function is to heal, but the damage aspect is always there to lend a hand.

One OW2 player wrote: “As long as you’re not sacrificing teammates for damage, you should be doing damage.” Some players remembered there’s sometimes the perfect opportunity to “go toe to toe with Widows,” and you shouldn’t waste it to over-focus on healing. Others suggested doing both because it’s so hard to out-heal any damage. If you add your bullets to a big team spray, it may beat the enemy heals.

Of course, certain OW2 heroes provide different levels of healing.

Heroes like Mercy are mostly dedicated to the faster heal and damage boost, whereas Kiriko’s headshots can tear through a DPS with ease. That means it does still depend on what the best support hero is in the meta currently, but each does fit into a clear category, players agreed.

Hopefully, new players can learn from the wise Overwatch 2 fandom and finally start playing support healers for the team’s benefit. Soon, you’ll be climbing the ranks.