Overwatch 2’s first Italian hero probably won’t look like this—but we hope they will

An Overwatch player has designed what could be the ultimate Italian hero. Named Giovanni, his abilities are all Italian specialties with special powers—and he has a very unique passive.

A creative community member shared Giovanni in a recent Reddit thread. There’s no chance Blizzard Entertainment’s first Italian hero will even slightly resemble this amazing fan creation, but it’s fun to imagine nonetheless.

The new hero would bring the tasty flavors of Italy to Overwatch 2—and tremendous food waste, but half the game’s heroes don’t need to eat anyway.

Giovanni is a support hero who grants buffs and debuffs through cooking—only Italian specialties, obviously. For his passive, if you dare to cook a meal with “unorthodox” ingredients, he will die instantly.

Maybe that wouldn’t be very balanced, as even a Pineapple Pizza emote would be the end of him, but it’d be well worth the fun.

This is nothing compared to the giant Spicy Meatball, Giovanni’s Ultimate, which would be “so spicy and delicious” that enemies would eat it until they get indigestion.

The biggest mystery of Giovanni’s kit is his Spaghetti skill. It covers a target in spaghetti, attracting ants to the battlefield, but it’s unclear what use they’d have in gameplay.

One player suggested they’d have two different effects for humans and omnics: “For fleshy characters they bite and mildly sting, dealing a small amount of damage per second until you slap them off. For robots they eat the circuits and wires, causing the robot to be unable to move and shoot until Torbjorn smacks them with his hammer,” they wrote. That would be creative.

In all seriousness, players reacted to the thread by noting that an Italian hero is long overdue in Overwatch 2. Since the first game released in 2016, three Italian maps were added—Rialto, Malevento, and Colosseo—but a hero from the country is still nowhere to be seen.

