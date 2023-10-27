Overwatch 2 fans like the new Le Sserafim collab skins—but they love Sombra’s the most

One hero's new skin stood out above the rest.

K-pop group Le Sserafim released the official music video for their new single “Perfect Night” in collaboration with Overwatch 2, and fans can’t get over Sombra’s new look.

The video, which premiered at 11pm CT on Oct. 26, included fresh depictions of five women from the OW2 roster that will be added to the game as skins in the near future. The premise of the video is similar to that of the song itself, and shows Tracer, Kiriko, D.Va, and Brigitte traveling to a concert together.

While Sombra is not a part of their group, the edgy Mexican hacker crashes the music video by driving her motorcycle through dense traffic to get to the concert quickly. Meanwhile, the other four are left to find a more creative way to get past the highway standstill.

Though each of the characters received a fresh, fun skin for the video, Sombra’s long purple bangs, backwards baseball cap, and leather biker jacket made her stand out just a little bit more than the others.

Holy shit, the Sombra skin eats… pic.twitter.com/wnbfJAe8kP — Somnus (@Somnus_OW) October 27, 2023

On social media, she immediately drew all of the attention from fans for how much her new look pops. In a post to Twitter, Overwatch 2 content creator and popular Sombra main Fitzy summed up the new skin quickly and adequately saying that it is “looking good.”

Going to be a lot more Sombra mains soon 😅 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 27, 2023

Even the official Overwatch account on Twitter felt the need to chime in with the prediction that there are “going to be a lot more Sombra mains soon,” implying that the skin will make people want to use Sombra in the game.

And hey, if you want to play a little bit more Sombra just because she looks cool as hell in a new skin, who are we to judge?

