Overwatch 2 fan’s guide to watching BlizzCon 2023: New hero, Le Sserafim collab, and more

The schedule for BlizzCon 2023 is out, and with so much going on in a short period of time, we’ve got a guide to help fans keep up with everything happening in Overwatch 2.

Blizzard has already confirmed it will be revealing a new tank hero at BlizzCon this year. The new hero will officially be added to the game at the start of season eight in December, but we’ll more than likely get our first look at the character during the opening ceremony.

BlizzCon 2023 opening ceremony

If there’s one thing you do during BlizzCon, make sure you’re watching the opening ceremony at 1pm CT on Friday, Nov. 3. This broadcast will be on Blizzard’s official Twitch and YouTube channels.

This is where Blizzard will make all of its biggest announcements for each of its games, and it’s where we’ll get our first glimpse of Overwatch 2’s new hero coming in season eight. The devs haven’t confirmed the name of the hero, but they have already told us it will be a tank.

Many players, myself included, expect the new tank to be the talon assault character Mauga who was first introduced during a Baptiste digital short a few years ago. With the release of the map Samoa, a room on the control map shows what appears to be Mauga’s living quarters.

Overwatch 2 BlizzCon schedule

The weekend will be loaded with information on Overwatch 2‘s newly revealed tank hero. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Other times you should be ready to flip to the BlizzCon broadcast for Overwatch 2 news will be at 4:30pm CT on Friday, Nov. 3 and 3:30pm CT on Saturday, Nov. 4. This is when Blizzard will hold its “Deep Dive” and “What’s Next” panels, respectively.

I expect the deep dive to go in-depth on the game’s hero design and lore background for Mauga, or whoever is announced as the game’s new hero. This is where we should get to see pieces of the new hero’s kit and maybe get some early gameplay clips as well. We’ll still be a month out from seeing the hero in-game, so details might be sparse, but I’m hopeful that Blizzard will give enough info to get fans hyped.

The “What’s Next” panel, I’m not as sure about. Because it’s coming just before the season seven mid-cycle patch, it might include some more hero balance details, especially surrounding upcoming support hero survivability nerfs. But I think the devs might talk about some more long-term plans, especially as it relates to Story Missions and PvE.

Lastly, the convention itself will end with a Le Sserafim appearance that will likely have some fun video and image cameos from Overwatch 2 heroes. The show is an extension of a collaboration that the K-pop group is already doing with Blizzard’s shooting game.

About the author