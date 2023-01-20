Overwatch 2 expert explains why one specific support hero just can’t cut it in the current meta

Overwatch 2’s constantly shifting meta will always have winners and losers, but according to one Overwatch YouTuber and coach, there’s one clear loser in one of the game’s roles.

When it comes to support heroes in OW2, there’s an obvious weak spot. Brigitte currently boasts the lowest pick rate out of any support in the game by a long margin, according to those tracking their stats on Overbuff.

YouTuber and Overwatch coach Coach Mills highlighted Brigitte’s weaknesses in a new video talking about the top heroes in season two of OW2, and Brigitte found herself relegated to the bottom tier in his tier list.

“I don’t think she’s very powerful,” Coach Mills said. “And the thing about Brig is that Brig is supposed to be a bodyguard. She’s really good at trying to protect a character, at least that’s what she’s supposed to do, and that’s what she can do somewhat.”

Brigitte used to flourish when it came to protection in the dive meta, but since that’s not currently all that viable, she’s left wanting. And her survivability is also an issue, according to the coach.

“If you’re playing with your Ana and you’re trying to protect your Ana, you can protect her from dive and things that wanna come after her,” Mills said. “But right now, not only is there not a lot of dive, there’s a lot more attrition which Brig doesn’t really do a lot in from long distance fights with hitscans and poke battles with Orisa, Brig really doesn’t do all that much.”

Even in dive compositions, Brig struggles with survivability, and with the combination of her feeling underpowered compared to the game’s other supports and her role not fitting into the current meta, she’s really struggling.

Screengrab via Overbuff | Support pick rate over the past three months.

Brig’s pick rate on Overbuff further illustrates Mills’ point. On the stat-tracking site, Brig has just a 1.44 percent pick rate over the past three months. That’s extremely low in comparison to the most-picked support hero, Ana, and her 8.58 percent pick rate.

Coach Mills, who has a Patreon where players can pay for coaching sessions in the game, is a Grandmaster tank and Masters DPS player who makes content on YouTube along with streaming on Twitch.