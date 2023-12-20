Overwatch 2 devs ‘actively working towards’ making new heroes free for everyone on arrival

Wouldn’t you like to have access to Overwatch 2’s new heroes from the second they drop free of charge? Well, that seems to be the vision of Overwatch’s team too.

Eventually, Overwatch 2 devs want to make this a reality so players can enjoy the game’s newest heroes right from the jump. Executive producer Jared Nuess spoke on the SVB Group Up! Podcast, explaining that right now, that is the team’s goal, which should be music to the ears of players everywhere.

Free heroes on day one sounds like a dream. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

“Would I like for every single player to be able to experience a hero the day that a season drops? Yes,” Nuess said in his interview with SVB. “Do I think that we will get there? Yes, I do think that we will get there and we’re actively working towards it.” The producer added, right now, he is unable to share details about what the journey towards this goal looks like, but he did explain this school of thought is a stark change from the team’s initial idea for access, which was “naive” when talking about a game with 50 or 60 heroes.

Driving the model change is the goal of ensuring neither Overwatch 2 team has a competitive advantage, which is something that can be difficult to do in a hero shooter where there are so many heroes. Right now there are two ways you can unlock a new hero; either it can be bought via the season’s battle pass or you can unlock them for free by grinding through the free pass, though that can take a lot of time.

Of course, there isn’t any news of when eager OW2 players can expect this change and from what is said, it does seem to be a long-term goal so don’t expect free heroes at launch anytime soon. However, hearing this is a step in the right direction.