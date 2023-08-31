Overwatch 2 dev under fire for seemingly griefing games while streaming

Setting a good example is always important, especially for those within the Overwatch 2 community. While there have been many instances of poor conduct in the game, the majority of players hope that maturity will win out in the end for everyone. This type of expectation is further increased for those who are part of the team at Blizzard. But unfortunately, things might not have been their best with one Blizzard community specialist getting called out.

In a video post shared by Twitter user CODCode904 on Aug. 29, a Blizzard community specialist named Craig Simpson was shown griefing games during a live stream when playing Overwatch 2. In the video, Craig is shown leaving messages in the game chat after their team suffers a loss in a match. “My team didn’t deserve to win, I made sure of that…” they wrote.

That same Blizzard Employee (Blizz_Craig) that was hatewatching me a few weeks ago AFK AND GRIEFS GAMES ON STREAM!! Gives up and says "My team doesn't deserve to win, I made sure of that." Setting a great example for a Blizzard Community Specialist 🙂 #OWDevAppreciation2023 pic.twitter.com/o23hWFZosb — CODCode904 (@CODCode904) August 29, 2023

In another clip shortly after, Craig types into the chat for the opposing team to take the win after knowing they were hard countered, going on to say that their team refuses to step up. While the video post gives some reactions to what Craig does in those matches, the video also goes on to show them in another situation where they blamed a teammate for their poor performance.

After getting boosted by a nano from a teammate playing Anna, Craig gets into a firefight with an opponent. After losing the battle, they go on to blame the teammate for not boosting them with a nano. Craig also speaks in the chat saying “I really could’ve used that nano…”

Flashpoint match in Overwatch 2 online. Image by Blizzard Entertainment

In another clip on Craig’s stream, they go on to stand idle in their team’s spawn point as the match starts. As the team begins to suffer losses during the match, Craig refuses to help them and remains in the spawn point.

The response from various parts of the Overwatch community has been harsh. Many who responded to the clip shared around expressed disappointment at the behavior on display. The videos from Craig’s stream have since been deleted. CODCode904 posted below the video clip he wished that Blizzard provided better training for employees, calling Craig’s behavior in the clips unprofessional.

