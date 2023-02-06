Overwatch 2 community’s Ramattra nicknames are dividing fans

Overwatch 2 is a fast-paced shooting game, where communication is key. Whille players can use various pings to make quick calls with their team, many others are willing to strengthen their communication by using the voice chat.

Even in voice chat, players need to make very short and clear calls for them to be followed in a sufficient time. This can include giving nicknames to heroes, so that they don’t need to lose precious time by using their full names.

Some of those nicknames have been highly contested within the community, such as Wrecking Ball’s, who divided fans for a long time.

On a Reddit thread, another fan sparked heated debates on that matter when they shared a questionable nickname for Overwatch 2‘s latest-released hero, Ramattra.

“I call him Matt,” he wrote. “It’s right there and it’s also how I remember how to spell his name. It’s just Matt with some Lady Gaga “ra ra” on either side. Some of my friends aren’t on board, but when I’ve brought it up in matches a lot of people like it. What do y’all think?”

In the comments, fans joked about how Ramattra wasn’t easy to pronounce in the heat of a game. “I call him some long and stupid combination of Rs, Ms, Ts and As like ratramatrata. Usually gets the message across,” said the most-upvoted comment.

Others liked the reference to Lady Gaga’s Bad Romance song to remember the tank’s name, while more serious comments argued “Ram” was the simplest nickname to use in a game to refer to Ramattra.

The last answer is probably the most logical, as modifying a hero’s name can confuse other teammates. That’s what divided the community when some liked to call him “Hammond” in the game instead of “Wrecking Ball” or simply “Ball”. In any case, remember that the most important thing is to open your mic and communicate politely with your allies to get the best possible odds.