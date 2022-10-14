Overwatch 2 Bronze 5 Competitive rank bug, explained

Since the beginning of Overwatch 2, fans have felt there was something wrong with the Competitive Play system. From players being placed in strange ranks, nowhere near where they were ranked in the original Overwatch, to the ranking system not letting players ascend the ladder, Competitive Play is off to a rocky start.

The biggest issue players have found with Overwatch 2 is the Bronze 5 bug.

To break it down, the Bronze 5 bug in Competitive Play doesn’t allow players to get past that particular rank. After some players have been placed, they’ll be thrown into Bronze 5, or lower. At Bronze 5, some players won’t be able to reach any higher ranks, including Silver and above.

Essentially, once players hit this bugged rank, they can’t go above it, no matter how many matches they win.

In this guide, we’ll further break down the Bronze 5 bug in Overwatch 2 and let players know if there’s anything they can do to fix it, at least for the time being.

How to fix ‘Bronze 5’ bug in Overwatch 2

At the time of writing, Blizzard has not deployed any kind of patch to fix the Bronze 5 bug or the other aspects of Competitive Play for that matter. The mode is bugged in numerous ways, but many players are experiencing the Bronze 5 bug above all else.

You’ll know if you’re being affected by this particular bug if you continue to be placed in Bronze 5, even after the game says you’ve ranked up. Players will get a competitive update after either winning seven matches or losing 20 matches. This update says players have changed ranks, but when they go to look, they’re still in Bronze 5.

It doesn’t seem to matter who this bug can affect. Players coming over from the original Overwatch and newcomers have all experienced being hard-stuck in Bronze 5.

At this time, there doesn’t appear to be any concrete way of fixing this bug or doing a workaround. Players simply need to keep performing well in Competitive Play in hopes their MMR will ascend high enough to get past the bug so they can move on from Bronze 5. Other than that, players will have to wait for a patch from Blizzard.

There’s no word on what this patch could contain, but, hopefully, it at least solves the visual issue with players not moving on from Bronze 5. If it’s a matter relating to MMR, then Blizzard has an entirely other problem on its hands.

Solving an MMR-related issue could take much longer to resolve for Blizzard, as the entire Overwatch 2 Competitive Play system really depends on it.