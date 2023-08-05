One Overwatch 2 hero’s most stubborn ability is getting another adjustment

Few abilities in Overwatch 2 have been adjusted as many times as Cassidy’s Magnetic Grenade. The small, sticky explosive device has caused its fair share of problems since the hero’s massive rework for Overwatch 2, and Blizzard is still trying to adjust and balance the ability—but it has proven difficult.

Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Keller gave a preview of some of the most critical hero balance changes coming for Overwatch 2: Invasion, the game’s next competitive season in the newest Overwatch 2 Director’s Take, released on Aug. 4.

Magnetic Grenade has already been changed in three different balance patches since April 2023 as developers work to put the classic cowboy back in his place. This time around, the changes aren’t strictly buffs or nerfs, but some tweaks to the ability and how it interacts with Cassidy as a whole.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The main difference to season six’s iteration of the Magnetic Grenade will be a nerf to the ability’s maximum range, shortening the distance down from the current 1.3-meter maximum distance. Keller said the grenade will also now have a maximum travel time of 1.5 seconds. Though this is a nerf to the ability itself, Keller said Cassidy will also be receiving more health and changes to the damage falloff of his main weapon, the Peacekeeper.

Magnetic Grenade was originally introduced as the replacement for Cassidy’s old Flashbang. This was removed in the Overwatch 2 beta during the spring of 2022 in an effort to reduce crowd control and slightly shift the game’s playstyle.

Related: Overwatch 2 devs accidentally make Cassidy even more overpowered on one map

The ability has now been changed a total of four times counting this patch in its short history in Overwatch. Many will remember the season five patch in June, which made Magnetic Grenade completely overpowered via a buff to its magnetic qualities and its applied slow.

Players initially believed Blizzard had gone back on their intentions to reduce crowd control solely due to the season five update. Ultimately, these changes were dialed back in a patch on June 28, with Blizzard stating the Magnetic Grenade would “require slightly more demanding aim and intention in its use.”

The decision to change the damage falloff for the Peacekeeper is also an interesting one, as this has been a point of contention for Cassidy players dating back to Overwatch 2’s prequel. Then known as McCree, Cassidy was an incredibly overpowered hero in the right hands as his damage falloff was so minimal that he could act as a sniper as long as the player hit their shots.

After a round of nerfs, the hero then went through a period where his damage output was so bad compared to other hitscan heroes like Soldier: 76 that there was little reason to choose him at all. Though Keller didn’t specify any changes to the Peacekeeper’s damage falloff this time around, his wording in the post makes it seem like the cowboy’s revolver will be receiving a bit of a buff.

We will have to wait until Overwatch 2’s sixth season to determine if these adjustments will finally put Magnetic Grenade—and Cassidy as a whole—into a better spot.

About the author