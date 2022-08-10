NY Excelsior parts ways with myunb0ng

2022 has not been kind to NYXL as the team looks at changes.

New York Excelsior has revealed that they have parted ways with Seo “Myunb0ng” Sang-min as poor performances continue to plague the team in the Overwatch League.

NYXL has struggled to find any traction in 2022 and is currently in 11th place in the West with a 1-11 record. Now, after a year of underwhelming performances and matches, NYXL has announced that Myunb0ng has been released after an eight-month tenure as the starting support for the team.

We want to thank Myunb0ng for his dedication and hard work over the past year on the team, and we wish him success in all his future endeavors. 💙 pic.twitter.com/ZibKPK0eOH — NY Excelsior (@NYExcelsior) August 10, 2022

“Today we say goodbye to Myunb0ng,” NYXL said on Twitter. “We want to thank Myunb0ng for his dedication and hard work over the past year on the team, and we wish him success in all his future endeavors.”

Myunb0ng will be replaced by former Talon Esports support, An “ANSOONJAE” Soon-jae, who makes a return to the Overwatch League following his departure from Toronto Defiant in October 2021.

We're happy to welcome Ansoonjae as a main support. We look forward to seeing you play on Thursday. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/d3hWKXfRDW — NY Excelsior (@NYExcelsior) August 10, 2022

He will join the team as the new starting support for NYXL moving forward as they will look to turn their season around and aim for an upset over the Houston Outlaws, who are currently fourth in the West with a 9-3 record.

That battle will take place tomorrow after the London Spitfire and Florida Mayhem match as the Overwatch League enters its halfway point. Only time will tell how these teams shape up moving forward.

