New Zenyatta Bathmaster Overwatch 2 skin makes hilariously thematic sound effects

Zenyatta is poised to receive one of the best skins in all of Overwatch 2—again—and this time it’s not only easier to obtain than in the past, but it’ll come with more bells, whistles, and… squeaks than usual.

Zenyatta’s Bathmaster skin will be featured in the Overwatch 2 cosmetic shop at some point during season seven, and it’s one that everyone is looking forward to. We’re not totally sure why exactly an Omnic made of metal would be taking a bubble bath or why he would need a shower cap despite having no hair, but we’re here for it.

Complete with Orbs of Destruction that look like rubber duckies, the first question many players likely have is, “Do the orbs sound the way they look?” And the answer is a resounding yes.

Overwatch 2 Season 7 Zenyatta Bathmaster Skin Special Effects 🛀🫧



This skin changes the attack and reload sound effects.



※Source: https://t.co/EwV2YQ1UPY (by @masteriangamer) pic.twitter.com/cfllKbyI9B — Naeri X 나에리 (@OverwatchNaeri) October 10, 2023

That’s right, Zenyatta’s new Bathmaster skin will pelt enemies with rubber duckies that squeak at enemies as they’re aggressively launched across the map. To further the bathtime immersion, the skin’s reload sound effect includes a bubbling noise that one might hear while filling up a bubble bath.

What’s perhaps most surprising about this skin is that it’s only listed as being Epic quality instead of Legendary, meaning that it will only cost players about half of what Legendary skins usually run for in the shop. It’s unclear exactly when the skin will be added to the shop, but whenever it’s available, it will likely cost somewhere around 900 OW coins and be available for about a week. Make sure to check into the shop every Tuesday afternoon after the shop rotates to make sure you don’t miss out.

