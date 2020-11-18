New York Excelsior re-signs JJoNaK for 2021 Overwatch League season

And then there was one.

The New York Excelsior has come to terms with JJoNaK on a contract for the 2021 Overwatch League season, the organization announced today.

JJoNaK is now the lone player on the NYXL roster after the team released Libero, Saebyeolbe, and Anamo earlier in the day.

JJoNaK, the 2018 Overwatch League MVP in the league’s inaugural season, is a master of Zenyatta on support. He’s a member of the original NYXL roster, too, and one of the last players who remain with their original team from the league’s first season.

NYXL now needs to fill out the rest of its roster somehow after cutting ties with every other player on the team that ended out the tumultuous 2020 season. New York finished seventh in the regular season with a 16-8 match record before being eliminated by the Seoul Dynasty in the playoffs.

The Excelsior struggled in the past two seasons of OWL after finishing the 2018 season as one of the top teams in the league. The main roster always performed well in the regular season but had troubles when it came time for the playoffs.

NYXL team manager Kim “nuGget” Yo-han explained in a Twitter post that 2020 took an exceptionally hard toll on the squad and said the team is “off on a new journey.”