New team-wipe Doomfist tactic may solidify him as clear best tank in Overwatch 2 meta

Overwatch 2’s recent updates made its initial release look like nothing had changed, with a new character making its way into the fold, new and old maps joining the title’s competitive pool, and nerfs and buffs all around.

Heroes like Sojourn and Junker Queen were nerfed into oblivion, with the two becoming less formidable foes in each and every competitive match.

Doomfist saw a giant leap forward, however; the hero became one of the most robust tanks in the meta right now. So, there’s nothing that could make him stronger right?

Well, not quite: In the Overwatch subreddit, there’s a trick floating around that you might want to add to your repertoire. Prepare yourself to see more “environmental (kills) on Rialto,” as this might be the best tactic going into 2023.

In each FPS, there’s been a saying. “Check your corners” has become a meme throughout several titles, and it’s about time the Overwatch community jumped on board

This seems to be the go-to strat for Doomfist players now, so much so an Overwatch 2 player commented, “my situational awareness is so trash that I get slapped off the map all the time by Doom.”

Despite Doom being one of the best tanks, compared to Roadhog, he seems to be a saint in the eyes of the Overwatch community. One player said, “Normally I would hate this but the guy was playing ‘Hog so I love it.”

This “disgustingly good” tactic could be spotted in the majority of your Rialto games coming up, so keep an eye on the corners before the bridge.

Just when you thought Doom couldn’t get any better, he punches more than half your team off a bridge. If you’re going to put this into your strat book, remember it doesn’t always work exactly how you’d imagine.

So, remember Overwatch 2 fans: if there’s a Doom, watch those corners!