A new Overwatch 2 player ranked the heroes after just one day of playing—and the results are pretty funny

Overwatch 2 players all have their favorite heroes among the game’s roster that’s approaching 40 playable characters, even those who are just trying out the game for the first time.

OW2’s move to free-to-play has encouraged many to try the game out for the first time, and one brand-new player has offered a pretty interesting opinion on the heroes after just one day of playing.

Fans of OW2 have no issue offering their opinions on which heroes are overpowered, underpowered, and everything in between. This new player, Stardust_Hoopa on Reddit, is no different. But their tier list is quite interesting when compared with the commonly accepted meta.

The only character listed in the S-tier is Reinhardt, a tank widely thought of as one of the weaker ones in the game as he currently stands. The giant German has been all over the tier list since OW1 launched several years ago, but right now, he struggles, especially against the very powerful Orisa.

“Reinhardt’s my main because it’s just fun tackling someone off the map, but that comes at the cost of Tracer and Orisa being annoying,” the Reddit user said.

The funniest placement on the list is Tracer, who has a tier of her own all the way at the bottom, called “Tracer Rat Tier.” This is something that basically every tank player can agree with, considering how difficult it can be to manage a solid Tracer player.

Some tier placements are pretty spot-on, but others are highly questionable, such as Brigitte at A tier when she’s generally regarded as the weakest support hero in the game thus far. But overall, the tier list is decently representative—except for the fact that it’s completely missing Kiriko.

What would really be interesting is to see the Reddit user follow up with another tier list after a few weeks or months of playing the game to see how different it is after some more playing time.