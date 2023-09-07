New Overwatch 2 skins turn 3 heroes into dragonkin from WoW Dragonflight

Blizzard did a little bit of an in-house crossover today with the game’s latest set of Overwatch 2 shop skins. Dubbed the Dragons Mega Bundle, there is a group of three Legendary skins that might remind you a little of something you might see in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.

Hanzo, Sigma, and Brigitte each have their very own drake-themed skins that make them look like they’re wearing the skin of a Dracthyr. To deepen the connection, two of the three skins are even named after WoW Dragon Aspects: Brigitte’s Azura Drake and Sigma’s Bronze Drake.

The Hanzo skin breaks the immersion a bit with the skin named Drake Master, but the aesthetics of the skin, which includes a pair of horns, is very much what you might expect if Blizzard were to take a Dracthyr and turn it into an Overwatch hero.

Each skin can be purchased as a part of its own hero-specific bundle with between three and five items, costing 2,100 to 2,300 OW coins. The Dragons Mega Bundle comes with all 12 items in all three bundles and costs 4,400 OW coins. So if you’re the type of person who plays all three of these heroes a lot, you can get decent value by going for the larger bundle.

That being said, the larger bundle cost still translates to about $44, which is quite a big chunk of change for just a few OW skins, especially considering the fact that Invasion Story Missions cost a fraction of that price.

