Montreal Rebellion signs former OWL pro Numlocked

The Montreal Rebellion has signed British main tank player Seb “Numlocked” Barton to its Overwatch academy team.

Numlocked previously played in the Overwatch League for the Los Angeles Valiant during the league’s inaugural season. In 2019, he was signed to the Overwatch Contenders team the British Hurricane and moved to the Team Envy Contenders team later that year.

Numlocked has been trying to earn his way back into the Overwatch League for some time now. He did an interview back in August of 2019 where he said, “The redemption arc is in full effect; I’m hoping to get back into Overwatch League for next year.”

Although he hasn’t quite reached that goal yet, he might be walking down the correct path. The Montreal Rebellion has produced several OWL quality players.

The Montreal Rebellion are the academy team for the Toronto Defiant. Both Canadian teams are owned by OverActive Media. Several former Rebellion players are currently on the Toronto Defiant roster, including tank player Daniel “Gods” Graeser, DPS player Andreas “Logix” Berghmans, and tank player Normunds “Sharyk” Faterins.

The Rebellion play in the Overwatch Contenders North American circuit, a league they have been a part of since early 2019.