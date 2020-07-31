ML7’s Overwatch settings

You don’t need to be a professional Overwatch League players to know the ins and outs of Blizzard’s first-person shooting game. As a full-time streamer who signed with Team Envy in March, mL7 is living proof of that.

Playing primarily support heroes and maining the high skill cap sniping healer Ana, there’s a lot that casual players can learn from mL7’s work ethic and grind in Overwatch

In the past 180 days, he’s streamed 1,044 hours, with 903 of those being OW gameplay. To hone his skills, the Romanian player practices his aim in between matches by playing point-and-click games that reward a combination of speed and accuracy.

Even though there’s a stigma on the Overwatch ladder that support players aren’t as skilled as those playing roles like DPS, mL7’s GM rating and time in the top 500 show why he might be one of the best Ana players you’ll find queuing up for competitive matches.

If getting better at a hero like Ana is your goal, knowing how mL7 sets himself up for success is a solid first step. Here are mL7’s Overwatch settings and keybinds.

ML7’s mouse settings

DPI
800		eDPI
5600		Mouse Sens
7.00
Zoom Sens
50		Horizontal Sens
30		Vertical Sens
15

ML7’s crosshair settings

Type
Crosshair		Color
Blue		Thickness
2
Length
8		Center Gap
8		Opacity
100
Outline Opacity
100		Dot Size
3		Dot Opacity
0

ML7’s video settings

Field of View
103		Triple Buffering
Off		Reduce Buffering
On
Render Scale
100		Texture Quality
Medium		Texture Filtering Quality
Low – 1X
Local Fog Detail
Low		Dynamic Reflection
Off		Shadow Detail
Off
Lighting Quality
Low		Refraction Quality
Low		Local Reflections
Off