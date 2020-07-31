You don’t need to be a professional Overwatch League players to know the ins and outs of Blizzard’s first-person shooting game. As a full-time streamer who signed with Team Envy in March, mL7 is living proof of that.
Playing primarily support heroes and maining the high skill cap sniping healer Ana, there’s a lot that casual players can learn from mL7’s work ethic and grind in Overwatch.
In the past 180 days, he’s streamed 1,044 hours, with 903 of those being OW gameplay. To hone his skills, the Romanian player practices his aim in between matches by playing point-and-click games that reward a combination of speed and accuracy.
Even though there’s a stigma on the Overwatch ladder that support players aren’t as skilled as those playing roles like DPS, mL7’s GM rating and time in the top 500 show why he might be one of the best Ana players you’ll find queuing up for competitive matches.
If getting better at a hero like Ana is your goal, knowing how mL7 sets himself up for success is a solid first step. Here are mL7’s Overwatch settings and keybinds.
ML7’s mouse settings
|DPI
800
|eDPI
5600
|Mouse Sens
7.00
|Zoom Sens
50
|Horizontal Sens
30
|Vertical Sens
15
ML7’s crosshair settings
|Type
Crosshair
|Color
Blue
|Thickness
2
|Length
8
|Center Gap
8
|Opacity
100
|Outline Opacity
100
|Dot Size
3
|Dot Opacity
0
ML7’s video settings
|Field of View
103
|Triple Buffering
Off
|Reduce Buffering
On
|Render Scale
100
|Texture Quality
Medium
|Texture Filtering Quality
Low – 1X
|Local Fog Detail
Low
|Dynamic Reflection
Off
|Shadow Detail
Off
|Lighting Quality
Low
|Refraction Quality
Low
|Local Reflections
Off