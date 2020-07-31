You don’t need to be a professional Overwatch League players to know the ins and outs of Blizzard’s first-person shooting game. As a full-time streamer who signed with Team Envy in March, mL7 is living proof of that.

Playing primarily support heroes and maining the high skill cap sniping healer Ana, there’s a lot that casual players can learn from mL7’s work ethic and grind in Overwatch.

In the past 180 days, he’s streamed 1,044 hours, with 903 of those being OW gameplay. To hone his skills, the Romanian player practices his aim in between matches by playing point-and-click games that reward a combination of speed and accuracy.

Even though there’s a stigma on the Overwatch ladder that support players aren’t as skilled as those playing roles like DPS, mL7’s GM rating and time in the top 500 show why he might be one of the best Ana players you’ll find queuing up for competitive matches.

If getting better at a hero like Ana is your goal, knowing how mL7 sets himself up for success is a solid first step. Here are mL7’s Overwatch settings and keybinds.

ML7’s mouse settings

DPI

800 eDPI

5600 Mouse Sens

7.00 Zoom Sens

50 Horizontal Sens

30 Vertical Sens

15

ML7’s crosshair settings

Type

Crosshair Color

Blue Thickness

2 Length

8 Center Gap

8 Opacity

100 Outline Opacity

100 Dot Size

3 Dot Opacity

0

ML7’s video settings