Mercy’s new skin in Overwatch 2 is a holiday-themed present for all of us

It's the most wonderful time of the year.
Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Dec 4, 2023 11:39 am
|
Updated: Dec 4, 2023 11:45 am
Mercy emoting in Overwatch 2 with gold winged skin

Happy holidays, everyone. A new Mercy skin is coming to Overwatch 2 in the upcoming Winter Wonderland seasonal event. You’re welcome, gamers, and thank you, Blizzard.

The world stops whenever a new Mercy skin is revealed, and this one may be the most exciting in a while. Quickly teased in OW2’s season eight launch trailer today, Jingle Belle Mercy is flanked by Tracer and Sojourn, who are also getting some new skins in the limited-time event.

Sojourn, Mercy, and Tracer in their 2023 Winter Wonderland skins in Overwatch 2.
Happy holidays to all of us. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mercy’s new skin has her all decked out in Christmas-themed attire, including a winter sweater, winter boots and gloves, and reindeer antlers. And hey, she’s even got a bow wrapped around her thigh, just like a gift.

This is not the first appearance of Mercy in this outfit, though. It originally appeared in a piece of holiday-themed artwork nearly two years ago. And it’s finally made its way into the game, making fans rejoice.

Let’s not ignore Sojourn and Tracer, either, who both look fabulous in their new skins that feature a black, white, and gold theme. And there are also some Winter Wonderland outfits coming for Baptiste, Illari, and Cassidy. They all look fantastic and perfectly appropriate for the season of gifting and giving.

But let’s be honest, Mercy is the star of the show and has been for quite some time. She’s popular both as a support hero and just as one of the roster’s most adorable characters there is. The doctor is in, as always, and this time, she’s ready for that holiday break just like the rest of us.

The season eight trailer also revealed a first for the franchise, additional new weapon skins—and Mercy will be getting one of those, too. Named Hard Light, the weapon skin works much in the way that Gold skins do by changing the appearance of her pistol and staff, as seen in the trailer below.

The trailer also shows off yet another new Mercy skin, set to come in January’s Year of the Dragon event, and that one may be even more exciting. But we’ll save that one for 2024.

Overwatch 2’s season eight, Call of the Hunt, begins on Dec. 5, and Winter Wonderland kicks off two weeks later on Dec. 19.

