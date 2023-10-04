Mercy’s new skin in Overwatch 2 is a dark reference to one of her all-time greatest outfits

Looks like she's the one in need of a doctor now.

Each time there’s a new Overwatch 2 season or event, players flock to find out which hero is getting a new skin. And one of the most popular heroes when it comes time for a new look is Mercy. That has not changed since the original Overwatch.

Mercy has one of the best skin galleries there is, with classics like Witch, Winged Victory, Combat Medic Ziegler, 2019 Atlantic All-Stars, and many more that are well-engrained in player’s memories. But none may be more beloved than Pink.

Mercy’s Pink skin is an all-time great in Overwatch. It’s one of her best-looking skins, but it was also sold in support of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, where all proceeds from the skin went to.

Mercy’s back in pink for season seven of Overwatch 2, but with a spooky and somewhat dark twist. In this new skin, Mercy’s wearing a classic nurse hat, but it appears she has seen better days. She looks to be a zombie.

Zombie Nurse Mercy. Yes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While the skin sports Pink Mercy’s pink wings, her bright and cheery outlook has changed. It instead appears that she’s looking to eat some brains while healing and damage-boosting her teammates from the backline.

The skin is less of a Pink Mercy sequel and more of a “Oh man, that’s kind of sad” vibe. She’s also sporting a facemask, which looks like it didn’t do a great job of protecting her from whatever zombie plague took hold of our hero.

As of now, it’s unclear if the new skin will be available as part of the season seven battle pass, or if she must be purchased from the in-game shop using Overwatch Coins, which must be bought with real world money.

Overwatch 2′s season seven, Rise of Darkness, begins on Oct. 10.

