Mercy’s new skin in Overwatch 2 is a dark reference to one of her all-time greatest outfits

Looks like she's the one in need of a doctor now.

Woman wearing pink angel outfit in Overwatch
Image via Blizzard

Each time there’s a new Overwatch 2 season or event, players flock to find out which hero is getting a new skin. And one of the most popular heroes when it comes time for a new look is Mercy. That has not changed since the original Overwatch.

Mercy has one of the best skin galleries there is, with classics like Witch, Winged Victory, Combat Medic Ziegler, 2019 Atlantic All-Stars, and many more that are well-engrained in player’s memories. But none may be more beloved than Pink.

Mercy’s Pink skin is an all-time great in Overwatch. It’s one of her best-looking skins, but it was also sold in support of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, where all proceeds from the skin went to.

Related
Blizzard finally acknowledges Overwatch 2’s real problem—Mercy
The Mercy skin we’ve all been waiting for is finally in Overwatch 2

Mercy’s back in pink for season seven of Overwatch 2, but with a spooky and somewhat dark twist. In this new skin, Mercy’s wearing a classic nurse hat, but it appears she has seen better days. She looks to be a zombie.

Mercy's new Halloween-themed skin in Season 7 of Overwatch 2. She is dressed like a zombie nurse with pink wings.
Zombie Nurse Mercy. Yes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While the skin sports Pink Mercy’s pink wings, her bright and cheery outlook has changed. It instead appears that she’s looking to eat some brains while healing and damage-boosting her teammates from the backline.

The skin is less of a Pink Mercy sequel and more of a “Oh man, that’s kind of sad” vibe. She’s also sporting a facemask, which looks like it didn’t do a great job of protecting her from whatever zombie plague took hold of our hero.

As of now, it’s unclear if the new skin will be available as part of the season seven battle pass, or if she must be purchased from the in-game shop using Overwatch Coins, which must be bought with real world money.

Overwatch 2′s season seven, Rise of Darkness, begins on Oct. 10.

About the author
Scott Duwe

Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Pokémon, Resident Evil, Final Fantasy, Marvel Snap, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.

More Stories by Scott Duwe